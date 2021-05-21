Health workers march with torches in Buenos Aires demanding better working conditions, on May 12, 2021. Victor R. Caivano / AP

Argentina has closed again. The president, Alberto Fernández, decreed this Thursday the total paralysis of non-essential activities and a curfew from 6:00 p.m. to stop the escalation of positive cases of coronavirus. Argentines will be able to move “only in the vicinity of their home”, which in practice means the prohibition of using the car, and shops will remain closed. Thus all social, economic, educational, religious and sports activities in person are suspended. The extreme measure has been the response to the imminence of the collapse of the health system, which operates on average at almost 80% of its capacity, although it is already saturated in some jurisdictions.

The negative numbers of the pandemic have skyrocketed in Argentina. The number of infected grew 35% during the last two weeks, at a rate that has remained above 30,000 daily cases. This Thursday, the authorities detected 35,884 new positives, a record since the pandemic began. The total number of victims of covid-19 in Argentina is 72,699, for a population of 45 million.

The rise in infections has put the Argentine health system under maximum stress, as never before since the start of the pandemic, in March 2020. At the moment, there are 5,951 people in intensive care, occupying 72.6% of the beds available. The percentage, however, hides that there are cities that are already over their capacity.

“We are going through the worst moment since the pandemic began,” Alberto Fernández said in a recorded message. “It is important that they know that all the scientific data indicates that the problem is very serious in Argentina. We have a concrete risk of saturation of the health system ”, he warned.

The new restrictions will apply from this Saturday until Sunday, May 30. Alberto Fernández has this time achieved the support of the governors, including the head of government of the city of Buenos Aires, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta. The opposition leader met weeks ago in a bitter judicial dispute with the national government because he refused to close the schools, as established in the last presidential decree on quarantine. This time, Rodríguez Larreta yielded to the evidence of the numbers and decided to follow the measures.

Fernández recalled the incident with his political rival, although without naming him. “Several days ago the cases began to increase, there were decisions that we did not share that weakened the forceful measures that we proposed, some of them prosecuted. Unfortunately, as a result of all this, some messages generated confusion, leading many to minimize the problem. That confusion must end, ”he said.

According to the latest data from the vaccination campaign in Argentina, 8.4 million people received the first dose of the covid-19 vaccine, equivalent to 18.4% of the population. With two doses, the percentage of vaccinated drops to 4.7%. The vials arrive every week, especially from Russia and China, countries with which the Argentine government has closed the main supply agreements.

“In the coming days we will have four million doses, in a few more weeks we will have vaccinated all people at risk. The Russian fund is normalizing delivery and we expect another million ”doses of Sptunik V, Fernández said. Argentina was the first country in Latin America to approve the use of the Russian vaccine.

The president also confirmed the arrival of the AstraZeneca vaccines that he agreed with Mexico, following a joint manufacturing project funded by the Carlos Slim Foundation. The agreement established the production of the active principle in tens of millions of doses in Argentina and its shipment to Mexico for packaging, but the lack of supplies disrupted initial delivery plans. “I spoke with my dear friend Andrés Manuel López Obrador and he confirmed the prompt shipment of the vaccines that we have produced with AstraZeneca,” Alberto Fernández said Thursday. Argentina also awaits the arrival of Chinese vaccines from Sinopharm.

