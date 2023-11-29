Argentina condemns five members of the Naval Prefecture for the shooting death of a Mapuche in 2017

An Argentine court has convicted this Wednesday five members of the Naval Prefecture for the murder of Rafael Nahuel, a 22-year-old Mapuche man, during an eviction in 2017. Nahuel was murdered on December 25 of that year by a gunshot wound to the back. from officer Sergio Cavia, a member of the Prefecture’s special forces group, who sought to expel a group of Mapuches who had occupied the Nahuel Huapi national park, near the city of Bariloche, in the northwest of Argentine Patagonia. The court has sentenced Cavia to five years in prison for aggravated homicide committed in excess of self-defense and four other prefects, Francisco Javier Pintos, Carlos Valentín Sosa, Juan Ramón Obregón and Sergio García, to four and a half years for being necessary participants in the crime.

The sentence coincided with the prosecution’s accusation, which sought a five-year sentence for each of the agents for acting in self-defense exceeding the limits of their action protocol. But it has not pleased the complaint, of which the Human Rights Secretariat of the national government was a part, which had requested a sentence of life imprisonment for the agents with the claim that the eviction was an armed persecution and not a confrontation between the prefects and the Mapuche group that occupied the park.

The head of the secretariat, Horacio Pietragalla, has announced after hearing the verdict that he will appeal the court’s decision. “Justice convicted the five responsible for the murder of Rafael Nahuel and determined that there was no legitimate defense,” he said. “The paradox of this situation is that today there are five convicted for following orders from a Ministry, and that whoever gave those orders that ended the life of Rafael Nahuel and injured other people, has the possibility of being Minister of Security again.”

Patricia Bullrich, then Minister of Security of Mauricio Macri (2015-2019) and today appointed as Minister of the incoming Ultra Javier Milei Government, had firmly defended the actions of the agents who acted under her orders. After the November 2017 attack, Bullrich assured that the Mapuches had attacked first with heavy weapons and she defended the officers who said they had fired “deterrent shots” to evict the group. “It was a legal and legitimate action against an illegal, violent and unacceptable action for the democracy of a people who want to live in peace,” she said. According to the complaint, the officers fired more than 150 lead bullets, but the only proof that the Mapuches were also armed was gunshot residue on Rafael Nahuel’s clothes and on the clothes of the two young men who took his body down the mountain. after his death.

The repression during the eviction in Nahuel Huapi came after the first major crisis of the Macri Government, also caused by the actions of the security forces in charge of Bullrich. In August of that year, the artisan Santiago Maldonado disappeared near the Chubut River, also in P