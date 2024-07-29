Argentina condemned this Monday, July 29, the “electoral fraud” in Venezuela and He asked the international community not to “minimize what is happening” in the country that declared its current leader, Nicolás Maduro, the winner of the presidential elections, results that the opposition denounces as irregular.

In his usual press conference at the Casa Rosada (headquarters of the Argentine Government), the presidential spokesman, Manuel Adorni, demanded “total transparency” in the counting of votesafter the National Electoral Council (CNE) declared Maduro the winner, who will complete his third consecutive six-year term in power.

Nicolas Maduro, president of Venezuela. Photo:EFEEFE/ Henry Chirinos

Argentina demands total transparency in the vote count. We will not consolidate any result without the support of international observers.

“Condemn the electoral fraud perpetrated by the regime of dictator Nicolás Maduro in the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela. Argentina demands total transparency in the vote count. We will not consolidate any result without the support of international observers; of course, they must not be puppets of the Chavista regime,” the spokesman said.

The Argentine Foreign Ministry was participating at that time in a meeting with other regional ones “to analyze the fraud,” according to Adorni, after “yesterday the Venezuelan people demonstrated in peace” and that, according to the minutes to which the opposition had access, “The vast majority voted in favor of changein favor of the free and capitalist world that does not need dictators to sustain an economic model.”

Venezuelan citizens gathered in Alfonso López Park after casting their vote for the 2024 presidential elections. Photo:MAURICIO MORENO THE WEATHER

We are minimizing what is happening in Venezuela. It is a sad story.

Asked about the message from former President Mauricio Macri (2015-2019), who asked the Brazilian president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, to speak out, the spokesman encouraged him “All presidents speak out against it” of what happened in the Venezuelan elections.

“We are minimizing what is happening in Venezuela. It is a sad story, not only for the millions of Venezuelans who live there or who left the country; also for a region that expects greater democracy and fewer fascist actions“, he claimed.

Nicolás Maduro addressed the president of Argentina, Javier Milei

Javier Milei, president of Argentina. Photo:EFE

In addition, the Argentine Executive made fun of the Maduro’s “audacity” to “insult” Mileiin reference to the statements he made during his speech after the official results were known.

“He continues to make the audacity of insulting the President of the Nation. In addition, he made a little chant (…) because he accuses us of being a dictatorship. The dictator’s concept of dictatorship is quite peculiar, excuse the redundancy,” said Adorni.

In his speech, Maduro told his Argentine counterpart: “Cowardly bug, you can’t last a round with me!”

“No to the fascist Nazi Milei!” proclaimed the Venezuelan president, who called the ultra-liberal politician a “traitor,” while hundreds of Chavista followers who cheered the Bolivarian leader shouted: “Milei, trash, you are the dictatorship!”

Presidential election results

In his first report offered early Monday morning, The CNE declared Maduro the winner with 51.20 percent of the votescompared to 44.20 percent for Edmundo González Urrutia, with 80 percent of the votes counted.

Opposition leader María Corina Machado said that the “new president-elect” is the candidate of the Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD) bloc, since, she said, with more than 40 percent of the votes transmitted by the electoral body, he obtained 70 percent of the votes, while Maduro obtained 30 percent.

There was massive participation in the elections in Venezuela that took place this Sunday, July 28, 2024. Photo:Miguel Gutierrez. EFE

