Saint-Etienne (dpa)

The Argentine Football Association has filed a complaint with FIFA after the turbulent start to the football competitions at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

After the Moroccan fans stormed the pitch, in the match that was held at the beginning of the football competitions in the Olympics, the match was stopped for a long time shortly before its end, and after that the equalizing goal for the Argentine team was cancelled.

The Argentine Football Association has asked FIFA’s Disciplinary Committee to take action on the incident, which it described as a “serious incident.”

The match against Morocco in Saint-Etienne ended in chaos. Argentina scored what was thought to be a 2-2 equaliser in the 16th minute of stoppage time.

But the match was not completed because Moroccan fans stormed the pitch in stoppage time. For a long time it was not clear whether the match had ended or had been stopped.

In addition, the goal that made the score 2-2 was checked for possible offside, using video technology.

Lionel Messi’s reaction: “Unusual” After almost two hours, the two teams returned to the field, and referee Glenn Nyberg adjusted the score from 2-2 to 2-1 after watching the video footage, and allowed the remaining three minutes of play to be completed, before the match ended with Morocco winning 2-1.

“What happened on the pitch was a scandal,” said Argentina coach Javier Mascherano. Argentina star Lionel Messi also reacted, writing an “unusual” comment on Instagram, accompanied by a wide-eyed emoji.

The Olympic organizers said they would investigate the incidents, and stressed that they wanted to understand the reasons and draw the necessary conclusions to avoid what happened in the remaining matches of the Summer Games.