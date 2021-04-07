The Argentine government filed a complaint before his counterpart in Uruguay for allowing the resupply in that country of a British military plane in flight between the Falkland Islands and the United Kingdom.

The plane, an Airbus A330 MRTT, had departed from the southern archipelago bound for the United Kingdom and made a technical stopover in Montevideo, which violates agreements between Argentina and Uruguay.

These agreements limit assistance to humanitarian issues, since the UN recognizes that there is a dispute over the sovereignty of the islands, according to information from the AFP agency.

The formal complaint about the flight – whose precise date was not disclosed – was presented through the Foreign Ministry headed by Felipe Solá.

They point out that the situation has been repeating itself regularly in recent years under the argument of “humanitarian assistance”.

The Airbus A330 MRTT is an air refueling tanker manufactured by the Airbus Military company and based on the civilian Airbus A330-200 passenger transport model.

Known as KC 2 Voyager according to the designation assigned to them by the Royal Air Force (RAF), the Airbus A330 MRTTs are essential to sustain the operation in the Falkland Islands of the squadron of Eurofighter Typhoon combat aircraft, which protect the British base by increasing its reach through resupply.

They are also key to sustaining an airlift that supplies the logistical needs of a garrison that occupies a territory more than 12,000 kilometers from London.

A repeated situation

On July 21, 2020, Solá had received the Uruguayan ambassador to Argentina, Carlos Fernando Enciso Christiansen, to whom he I’m requesting information on the situation of flights to Malvinas landing in Uruguay “.

On that occasion, the Minister of Foreign Affairs also thanked the Government of Luis Lacalle Pou for the favorable vote of Uruguay in the support of Mercosur to the Argentine claim for the sovereignty of the Malvinas Islands.

For his part, in February 2020, the Argentine ambassador to Uruguay, Alberto Iribarne, pointed out that during 2019 there were “13 military flights from Uruguay to the Falkland Islands, which violates a kind of tacit agreement. “

Uruguay historically endorsed the “legitimate right of Argentina in the sovereignty conflict with Great Britain over the Malvinas Islands”, as well as the United Nations resolutions that urge the parties to negotiate.

This crossing due to irregularities in flights from the United Kingdom adds to the growing tension around Mercosur.

At the end of March, Alberto Fernández accused Lacalle Pou of being “not very educated” for describing the Mercosur agreements as “a drag”.

The Uruguayan president asked to make the Mercosur rules more flexible, when speaking during the virtual summit that celebrated the 30 years of the regional bloc, in an episode full of tension.

To do this, Lacalle Pou asked Argentina to call a meeting of the bloc.

Mercosur, which makes up Argentina, along with Brazil, Uruguay and Paraguay, has historically ruled in support of the Argentine claim on Malvinas.

