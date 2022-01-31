The last three dates of the South American Qualifiers are coming and Argentina will receive Colombia in Córdoba. Lionel Scaloni’s team has just beaten Chile, has gone 28 games undefeated and will face a rival in need of points.
Colombia comes from losing at home 1-0 against Peru and was left out of the World Cup qualifying positions. He will come with the aim of achieving a good result and a large part of his chances of going to Qatar will be played.
Date: February 1st
Hour: 8:30 p.m. (ARG, BRA, CHI), 12:30 a.m. (ESP), 5:30 p.m. (MEX) 6:30 p.m. (COL)
Stadium: Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium
Referee: Raphaël Claus.
Public TV and TyC Sports They will televise the match for the entire Argentine Republic. If you are abroad and do not want to miss it, you can follow it via streaming: fubo TV it’s a good option.
Colombia will have Yerry Mina absent due to the accumulation of yellow cards, Luis Muriel due to COVID and three injured: Jefferson Lerma, Juan Fernando Quintero and Duvan Zapata. Argentina has many casualties and there will be an alternative team. Leandro Paredes, Rodrigo De Paul, Nicolás Otamendi and Nicolás Tagliafico were booked against Chile and will be absent. Joaquín Correa and Cuti Romero are also missing due to injury, Alexis Mac Allister due to COVID and Lionel Messi who stayed in France.
Argentina: Emiliano Martinez; Gonzalo Montiel, Germán Pezzella, Lisandro Martínez, Marcos Acuña; Lucas Ocampos, Guido Rodríguez, Giovani Lo Celso; Nicolás González or Paulo Dybala, Lautaro Martínez and Ángel Di María
Colombia: David Ospina; Daniel Muñoz, Dávinson Sánchez, Oscar Murillo or William Tesillo, Johan Mojica; Wilmar Barrios, Mateus Uribe; Juan Cuadrado, James Rodriguez, Luis Diaz; Miguel Borgia.
