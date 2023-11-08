Health workers travel to vaccinate elderly people against covid-19 in Arquipa (Peru) in 2021. DIEGO RAMOS (AFP)

The Covid-19 pandemic left some countries weaker in their resources and capabilities to face another crisis of that size. Among 37 emerging economies studied by the independent, non-profit analysis laboratory the Center for Global Development (CGD), Argentina is the second most vulnerable economy in the world, followed by Sri Lanka. Bolivia and El Salvador occupy positions 33 and 30, respectively, while Colombia stands out for being one of the countries that fell the most in the ranking between 2019 and this year, as a result of high debt and high inflation.

The CGD created a “resilience indicator” that ranks a basket of developing countries using macroeconomic data from the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank, national statistical agencies and other public sources. The indicator combines debt levels, international reserves, deviations from announced inflation goals and similar metrics, along with quality measures of institutional governance to determine which emerging countries are best and worst prepared for another global shock, such as a financial crisis or other pandemic.

“Today, emerging markets are more vulnerable as a group than in 2019,” wrote the economist who created the indicator, Liliana Rojas-Suárez, director of the CGD Latin America Initiative. “We need to pay attention to the warning signs in front of us right now, and it is critical that we know which countries are most vulnerable,” she warned.

Peru fell from having the number one position in 2019, that is, the best prepared, to occupying number three this year. Guatemala, Chile and Mexico are also among the ten best prepared countries. Ecuador managed to climb eleven places and reached 22nd place this year, which is why it stands out as one of the countries that has most strengthened its macroeconomy in recent years. For its part, Brazil, although it improved to move up one place, is still among the 10 worst prepared countries.

The Latin American region has shown a strong capacity to contain inflation after the spiral triggered by the covid-19 pandemic between 2020 and 2021. According to the study, only six emerging countries in the world now have inflation rates within the range of the goals announced by their central banks and the majority are in Latin America: Brazil, Bolivia, the Dominican Republic and Paraguay. In comparison, 20 countries had inflation rates within the goals in 2019. Colombia emerges as the great exception in Latin America, as it still suffers from increases in the cost of living that are around 11% year-on-year

“Policymakers need to look clearly at how their countries are doing now, rather than waiting for a credit rating agency to downgrade their credit rating before acting,” Rojas-Suárez wrote in a statement.

Follow all the information Economy and Business in Facebook and xor in our weekly newsletter

Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_