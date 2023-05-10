(Reuters) – Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni says he doesn’t care where Lionel Messi plays next season as long as the player feels comfortable and happy.

Messi’s future at Paris Saint Germain has been the subject of much speculation over the last week after the French club suspended him for taking a trip to Saudi Arabia and missing training.

French media reported on Tuesday that the transfer to a Saudi club was a “done deal”, adding that the Argentina captain was finalizing details before signing a contract.

Messi’s father, however, denied that any deal had been made with another club and said no decision would be taken until the end of the current season.

“Let him go where he feels comfortable with his teammates and fans,” Scaloni told Qatar’s Alkass channel.

“It doesn’t affect us as a team as long as he is happy when he joins us and we need him to be happy.”

Messi, who apologized to PSG and his teammates last week, returned to training on Monday.

A source close to Messi told Reuters he had received a formal offer to join Saudi club Al-Hilal next season, with a contract extension at PSG not foreseen for the World Cup winners.

(By Shady Amir)