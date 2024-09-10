The Argentina national team Visit the stadium this Tuesday Metropolitan Roberto Melendez to Colombia, for the 8th date of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. It will be a hot clash under the attempted sun of Barranquilla.

There was a lot of talk about the possible formation that was going to be put in place. DT Lionel Scaloni, who before the match complained a lot about the time (3:30 in the afternoon) and did not rule out changes to face his rival in the America’s Cup.

Lionel Scaloni Photo:EFE Share

Scaloni revealed the eleven starters who will go out to the Metropolitano de Barranquilla. The visiting team has two changes compared to the one that beat Chile (3-0) last Thursday on matchday 7 of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Alexis MacAllister, who was in doubt due to a physical problem, was left out of the starting lineup, in his place will be the player Leandro Paredes, who is more of a central midfielder who destroys play, although he can give the team a very good outlet so that Enzo Fernandez play more freely.

The other change of Scaloni It will be on the right side, outside Nahuel Molina and inside Gonzalo Montiel to form the defense together with Cristian Romero, Nicolás Otamendi and Lisandro Martinez.

Celebration of Alexis MacAllister’s goal against Costa Rica. Photo:Getty Images via AFP Share

The one who is there is Nicolas Gonzalez, who was in doubt until the last minute due to a knock he suffered in Chie’s match. The Juventus striker will move on the left side of the attack, the right in Colombia’s defence.

