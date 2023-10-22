Number is higher than the 69% of the primaries in August; Electoral body says people were still waiting in lines to vote

A CNE (National Electoral Chamber) reported that as of 6pm this Sunday (22.Oct.2023), 74% of Argentine voters had already voted in the general elections, surpassing the 69% in the primaries in August, which had a high rate of absenteeism. The electoral entity reported that there were still people waiting to vote.

The percentage was also below the previous negative record: 76.2% in 2007, when former president Cristina Kirchner won for the first time. Historically, electoral participation tends to increase by 5% between Paso (Primaries, Open, Simultaneous and Mandatory) and the 1st round.

#Elecciones2023 I voted for 74% of it #Padrónalthough voters waiting for their turn will continue to vote. — Cámara Electoral (@CamaraElectoral) October 22, 2023

The first results of this Sunday’s vote (Oct 22), according to the Electoral Court, should begin to be released at around 10pm, the same time as the primaries in August.

See photos from election day in Argentina:



Reproduction/Social media

| Reproduction/X @SergioMassa – October 22, 2023

Reproduction/X – October 22, 2023

Reproduction/X – October 22, 2023

Reproduction/Social media @myriambregman – October 22, 2023

Reproduction/X – October 22, 2023

Reproduction/Social media @cristinafkirchner – October 22, 2023

Reproduction/Social networks @mauriciomacri – October 22, 2023

Playback/X

Reproduction/Social media @CamaraElectoral – October 22, 2023

Reproduction/Social media @CamaraElectoral – October 22, 2023

Reproduction/Social media @CamaraElectoral – October 22, 2023

Reproduction/X @ARGPortoAlegre

Reproduction/X @EmbArgRussia

playback/X

UNDERSTAND THE ELECTIONS IN ARGENTINA

In Argentina, presidential elections are held every 4 years. The Chamber elects half of the deputies every 2 years (130 or 127, alternately at each election, out of 257 seats) for 4-year terms. Senators have 6-year terms. Each legislative election chooses 1/3 of the Upper House, which has 72 seats.

The country currently has 35.8 million voters, 449 thousand of whom live abroad. The total population is 46.2 million.

contested positions and voting method : president, governor of 3 provinces (Buenos Aires, Catamarca and Entre Rios), 130 deputies and 24 senators. Voting is mandatory for people over 16 years of age. Voting is done using paper ballots. Understand here how elections work in Argentina;

presidential candidates: Javier Milei (La Libertad Avanza), Sergio Massa (Unión por la Patria), Patricia Bullrich (Juntos por el Cambio), Juan Schiaretti (Hacemos por Nuestro País) and Myriam Bregman (Frente de Izquierda). Read campaign profiles and platforms here ;

what the research says : the expectation is for a 2nd round between Javier Milei and Sergio Massa or a direct victory for Milei this Sunday. read more here ;

What does it take to win in the 1st round? : win at least 45% of the valid votes or 40% of the votes with a difference of 10 percentage points in relation to 2nd place;

Buenos Aires is decisive for victory: together, the province and the autonomous city of Buenos Aires account for 43% of the Argentine electorate. read more here ;

economic crisis can defeat Peronism: with hyperinflation, exorbitant interest rates and 40% of the population living in poverty, the feeling of frustration deteriorated the popularity of the government of Alberto Fernández, the 4th Peronist president of the last 5 elections. read more here;

Lula and Massa X Bolsonaro and Milei: friend of the Kirchners and Alberto Fernández, Lula worked to strengthen Massa’s candidacy during the campaign, while Bolsonaro promised to go to Argentina for an eventual inauguration of Milei. A pejorative video circulating in Argentina compares the former president to the libertarian candidate. Watch here;

OPINION : Milei is not Bolsonaro or Trump writes Marcelo Tognozzi.

UNDERSTAND THE ELECTIONS

SURVEYS FOR THE 1st ROUND

SURVEY FOR THE 2ND ROUND