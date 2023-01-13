Argentina registered in 2022 a annual inflation of 94.8%, the highest level in 32 years and one of the highest in the world, reported Thursday the Institute of Statistics Indec. The consumer price index registered a rise of 5.1% in December, far from the 7.5% in July, but above the increase of 4.9% in November.

“The first objective that the Minister of Economy, Sergio Massa, set for himself when he took office (in July), was that inflation would not be three digits at the end of the year -as some consultants were forecasting-, and that he would consider reductions important bimonthly, we understand that this objective is being met,” declared the presidential spokesperson, Gabriela Cerruti, after knowing the data.

The items that suffered the highest price increases were clothing and footwearwith 120.8%, and restaurants and hotels with 108.8%. Meanwhile, among the least elevated in the rise are communication (67.8%) and housing and public services (80.4%).

This level of inflation has not been recorded since 1991, when in several months there were year-on-year increases of more than 100%, after two years of hyperinflation of more than 1,000% in 1989 and 1990.

The third economy of Latin America It is immersed in chronic inflation, in double figures for a decade, a phenomenon with multiple causes, both internal and external.

To try to contain inflation, the government of Alberto Fernandez (centre-left Peronism) launched a “Fair Prices” plan in December, an agreement with food and hygiene companies aimed at freezing values ​​of some 2,000 basic necessities until March and authorizing monthly increases of up to 4% for others 30,000 articles.

The government, as part of a broader plan to de-index the economy, is negotiating with companies to extend the program, the first stage of which ends at the end of March.

People make purchases in a store in Buenos Aires (Argentina). Photo: EFE / Enrique Garcia Medina

Daily life

“In daily life, inflation affected me like all Argentines. It cannot be projected or foreseen. It shows in everything, we would have to find which product would be the exception,” he told the AFP the lawyer Héctor Aguirre, who lives in the city of La Plata, 60 km south of Buenos Aires.

Like millions of Argentines, Aguirre celebrated the recent conquest of the Albiceleste team in the World Cup in Qatar, but that does not minimize the difficulties.

“The world championship anesthetized us, it was something we needed to break the sadness of every day a bit. It helped us to air our souls, but the reality is this,” he said.

María Fernanda Stella, an employee who works in that same city, capital of the province of Buenos Aires, said that she feels the rise in prices “more than anything in food” and said that she stopped buying yogurt for her daughter.

“Unfortunately I have to adapt to all the promotions that the banks are offering us to be able to ‘pilot’ it (manage). Searching for it,” he added.

On the street, “inflation is felt, it hurts,” retiree Guillermo Barreto told AFP, while cardiologist Juan León Montezco assured that inflation “changed life a lot, we had to make many restrictions compared to what we were used to before”.

growth and poverty

Argentina ended the year 2022 with an estimated growth of 5%, after an expansion of activity of 10.3% in 2021 that ended three years of recession. In 2023, growth of 2% is expected in the South American country, within the framework of a general slowdown in the world economy.

It is, however, one of the highest levels in Latin America, according to World Bank forecasts this week. But despite a sustained recovery and falling unemployment (7.1%), wages lagged behind inflation, with strong losses in purchasing power. Thus, many Argentines fell into poverty, which affects 36.5% of the population of almost 47 million inhabitants.

In an election year, with presidential elections in October, the government will face the challenge of “fighting inflation and ordering spending without cooling the economy or proposing painful adjustments,” the Economy Minister, Sergio Massa, admitted days ago.

Argentina maintains a credit agreement for 44,000 million dollars with the International Monetary Fund through which it committed to increase its international reserves and reduce the fiscal deficit from 3% of Gross Product in 2021 to 2.5% in 2022, 1.9% in 2023 and 0.9% in 2024.

AFP