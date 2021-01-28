Argentina managed to climb a position in the Global Connectivity Index (GCI) that Huawei produces every year, where it now went from 51 to 50. And although it still has a long way to go and is far from the top, there was improvements in fundamental points such as broadband, 4G and Cloud services, between the points that are considered.

Technology increasingly modifies and defines social interaction and the work environment, which is why this assessment is considered an agenda item among most global companies, which use the ICG as reference material for decision-making.

The Huawei report analyzes the changes in the ICG of each country since 2015. The average scores of the so-called pioneer economies (frontrunner), those seeking new solutions (adopter) and emerging ones (starter) increased since 2015.

One of the most relevant data that can be observed in the report is that starters are reaching out to frontrunners and adopters, which reflects a reduction in the digital divide between these groups.

The 20 countries that are best positioned and are considered the pioneers for their innovations.

At the top of the ranking is the United States, with a score of 87. Singapore and Switzerland with 81, Sweden with 80, Denmark with 77, Finland 76. The Netherlands, England and Japan all add up to 75.

The first country in Latin America is Chile, which with 54 points, is ranked 30. Uruguay is ten places below, with 50. In 44 comes Brazil with 47 points and six steps down, Argentina, with 45 points, which competes in the adopter.

The locations in the general table are determined by different scales and measurements. Among the main ones are the four technology enablers, where Argentina barely manages to exceed the average.

The bulk is among the adopters, the first to implement the novelties of the frontrunner.

These are: bandwidth (56%), cloud management capacity (39%), artificial intelligence that facilitates computational processes (30%) and the Internet of Things (IoT) where the number of sensors is measured. distributed, it achieves 33% out of 100.

While the four pillars, where it remains in the middle of the table, are: the level of supply it achieves (33%), demand (53%), experience (46%) and the potential to continue growing ( 49%).

Five key stages for digital transformation are proposed for the first time in the report. The five steps to efficiency include: task, system, organizational agility and ecosystem resilience.

Argentina, with 45 points, is in position 50, below Chile, Brazil and Uruguay.

For our country to be able to insert itself higher and higher in the digital world, it is essential that this technological convergence that the variables make up grows as well as investment in Information and Communication Technologies (ICT).

A key finding of the 2020 Global Connectivity Index is that digital transformation of industries will help countries increase productivity, to stimulate economic recovery and develop future competitiveness.

“For the first time, we have broadened our research perspective from the dimension of countries to that of industries. We also present digital transformation pathways to countries and companies at various stages to help them build future-oriented economic resilience, ”said Zhang Hongxi, director of marketing for Huawei’s ICT infrastructure.

Global Connectivity Index research suggests that economies that could increase productivity and go digital through smart connectivity tend to have higher gross value added per employee or hour worked.

SL