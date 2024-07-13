The statement by Javier Milei’s government is in line with the positions of EU countries and the US

Argentina has classified the extremist group Hamas as a “international terrorist organization” announced the office of President Javier Milei (Liberty Advances, right), in a statement last Friday (12.Jul.2024).

The presidency argued that the classification occurs because “Hamas has claimed responsibility for the atrocities committed during the attack on Israel on October 7 [de 2023]“. Here is the full of the statement (209 kB, in Spanish).

An ally of Israel, the Argentine government has stated that the country aligns itself with Western civilization and respects individual rights and its institutions, being “It is unacceptable that those who attack them are not declared what they are: terrorists”.

In the statement, the country also criticized the “connection” of the Palestinian group with Iran. On April 11, 2024, the Federal Chamber of Cassation of Argentina understood that Iran was involved in 2 attacks carried out in Buenos Aires, in 1992 and 1994. In total, 114 people died and hundreds were injured.

With the declaration, Argentina aligns itself with the position of HUH (European Union) and the United States, which also consider Hamas a terrorist organization.