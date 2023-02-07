BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) – Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay on Tuesday officially submitted a joint bid to host the 2030 World Cup and called for the competition to return to “where football was born”, in reference to the 100 years of football. first edition of the World Cup held in 1930 in Montevideo.

“As world champions, we made this launch that is the dream of all South Americans. Not only for the centenary of the first edition, but for the passion with which we live football”, said the president of the Argentine Football Association (AFA), Claudio Tapia.

“FIFA has to come to celebrate where football was born in 1930,” added Uruguay’s national sports secretary, Sebastián Bauzá, at a press conference held at the AFA sports center after the first meeting of the “Together 2030” group.

After the first edition in Uruguay, Argentina hosted the World Cup in 1978 and Chile in 1962, while Paraguay never hosted the main competition in world football.

Conmebol president Alejandro Domínguez also indicated that “FIFA has an obligation to honor the memory of those who made the first World Cup”.

For his part, the president of Argentina, Alberto Fernández, said on his official Twitter account that “this candidacy is for the entire continent” and therefore he will “propose that our brother country Bolivia be part of this dream”.

The group will compete with the joint candidacy of Spain and Portugal, in addition to the possible candidacies of Morocco and Saudi Arabia to organize the 2030 World Cup.

(Reporting by Ramiro Scandolo)