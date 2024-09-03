The Argentine national team arrives at this qualifying match as leader with 15 points, two behind Uruguay, the only team that has beaten them in these first 6 matches on the road to the 2026 World Cup. Marcelo Bielsa’s team is second with 13 points and this Thursday they face Chile at the Monumental stadium.
Now, Lionel Scaloni’s team will play for the first time since winning the Copa América title this year in the United States and will have the added incentive of being the moment to pay tribute and say goodbye to Ángel Di María before the match against La Roja.
City: Buenos Aires, Argentina
Stadium: Monumental
Date: Thursday, September 5th
Schedule: 21:00 in Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay, 20:00 in Bolivia and Venezuela, 19:00 in Colombia, Ecuador and Peru, 18:00 in Mexico, 17:00 in Spain.
Referee: Jesus Valenzuela (Venezuela)
TyC Sports, Telefé and TV Pública have the television rights for the Qualifiers. There is no official streaming.
After a weak Copa América, where they earned just two points and were eliminated in the group stage (they lost 1-0 to Argentina, drew 0-0 with Peru and Canada) and have only 5 points out of a possible 18, being left out of the play-offs for the World Cup due to goal difference (that spot is currently Paraguay’s).
Without Leo Messi (recovering from an injury), Tagliafico and Angel Di Maria (who announced his retirement from the national team), Argentina arrives with the possibility of adding three to continue to look at everyone from the top of the classification.
ARGENTINA: Emiliano Martinez; Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martinez, Marcos Acuna; Rodrigo De Paul, Leandro Paredes or Enzo Fernandez, Alexis Mac Allister; Julian Alvarez, Lautaro Martinez, Nicolas Gonzalez.
CHILI: Gabriel Arias; Mauricio Isla, Paulo Diaz, Guillermo Maripan, Gabriel Suazo; Marcelino Nunez, Rodrigo Echeverria, Williams Alarcon; Alexis Sanchez, Eduardo Vargas, Ben Brereton Diaz
Argentina will win 2-0, with goals from Lautaro Martínez.
