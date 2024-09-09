Peru needs to win to avoid losing hope of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup. The team led by Jorge Fossati is last and without a win in 6 matches (it is the only team that has not yet won three) and could see the possibility of qualifying for the next World Cup slip away.
Ecuador, meanwhile, is hanging by a thread, as it is among the six that directly qualify but is only two points away from the elimination zone.
City: Quito, Ecuador
Stadium: Jose Diaz Stadium.
Date: Tuesday, September 10
Schedule: At 4:00 p.m. in Peru, Ecuador and Colombia. At 5:00 p.m. in Bolivia, Venezuela and Paraguay. At 6:00 p.m. in Uruguay, Chile, Argentina and Brazil. In Mexico it starts at 3:00 p.m., while in Miami (United States), from 5:00 p.m. In Spain at 11:00 p.m.
Referee: Andres Rojas (Colombia)
The broadcast in Argentina will be on DSports, as well as in Uruguay, Chile, Peru and Venezuela. In Peru, ATV (channel 9), América (channel 4) and Movistar Deportes (3 / cable). Meanwhile, in Ecuador, connect to El Canal del Fútbol or Teleamazonas.
Ecuador’s new coach, Sebastián Beccacece, is hoping to make a move up the rankings. However, his start has been a bit discouraging so far after falling to Brazil in the minimum quota.
Beyond this, the team is in the qualification zone.
The 1-1 draw against Colombia at the National Stadium gives life and hope to the Peruvian team. Defender Alexander Callens gave a show of authority by opening the scoring after the hour mark, but the Colombians managed to tie the match thanks to a header from Luis Díaz, passed by James Rodríguez.
Beyond this, they need to win as soon as possible to dream of qualifying.
ECUADOR: Hernán Galindez; Félix Torres, Willian Pacho, Piero Hincapié; Angelo Preciado, Alan Franco, Moisés Caicedo, Pervis Estupiñán; Kendry Páez, Jeremy Sarmiento or Kevin Rodríguez and Enner Valencia. DT: Sebastián Beccacece.
PERU: Pedro Gallese; Carlos Zambrano, Alexander Callens, Miguel Araujo; Luis Advincula, Sergio Pena, Renato Tapia, Wilder Cartagena, Marcos Lopez; Gianluca Lapadula and Alex Varela.
They will tie 0-0.
#ArgentinaChile #watch #match #lineups #prediction #World #Cup #Qualifiers
Leave a Reply