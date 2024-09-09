The duel between Venezuela and Uruguay may not seem very attractive in advance, but it has more than interesting ingredients to think that it could be a great match that will be played in the city of Maturín.
La Vinotinto will want to get ahead after a 4-0 thrashing of Bolivia at the Gigante del Norte stadium, more than 4,100 meters above sea level. For its part, La Garra Charrúa will play its first match without one of its greatest historical players: Luis Suárez.
Marcelo Bielsa’s team will have to recover from the departure of their idol and also from the absences of Nahitan Nandez and Federico Valverde, who are serving suspensions due to an accumulation of cards.
City: Maturin
Stadium: Monumental Stadium
Date: Tuesday, September 10
Schedule: 19:00 in Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay, 18:00 in Bolivia and Venezuela, 17:00 in Colombia, Ecuador and Peru, 16:00 in Mexico, 00:00 in Spain.
Referee: Raphael Claus (Brazil)
TyC Sports 2 will be broadcast in Argentina. In Uruguay, through AUF TV, ANTEL TV, DSports and cable operators throughout Uruguay such as FLOW, Nuevo Siglo, TCC, Montecable and Multiseñal.
They arrived at this double date with the greatest expectations after their historic participation in the Copa América 2024, but suffered a 4-0 defeat against Bolivia as a visitor and were left in the direct qualification zone, but three points away from being left out of everything. Hence, the major significance of this match against the Charrúas.
The coach will have three important absences compared to last Friday’s match against Paraguay, since in addition to Luis Suárez’s farewell, he will not have Federico Valverde nor to Nahitan Nandezabsent due to suspension after accumulating yellow cards.
VENEZUELA: Rafael Romo; Jhon Murillo, Nahuel Farresi, Yordan Osorio, Jon Aramburu, Miguel Navarro; Telasco Segovia, José Martínez, Daniel Pereira; Jhonder Cádiz, Salomón Rondón. DT: Fernando Batista.
URUGUAY: Rochet; Varela, Marichal, Caceres, Olaza; Torres, Ugarte, Rodriguez; Pellistri, Olivera, Araujo.
They will tie 1-1, goals from Rondón and Pellistri.
