The duel announced between Leo Messi and Kylian Mbappé The Argentine won it on points when he was crowned Argentina soccer world champion for the third time, after beating on penalties France (4-2) after 90 minutes (2-2) and the extension (3-3) will end in a tie.

It was a duel of strikers, as Messi scored a double and Mbappé a hat-trick, feats that helped the Argentine win the tournament’s best player trophy and Mbappé the top scorer award, with eight goals, one more than the albiceleste player.

(Argentina: camouflaged fan shows her breasts and can go to jail, video)

(‘Dibu’ Martínez tells why he celebrated with the obscene gesture, video)

In a confrontation that will go down in legend, Messi hit first (23 from a penalty) and his teammate angel di maria (36) put an advantage that seemed insurmountable.

When the trophy seemed ready for Messi to receive it, at 35 years old, in his last chance to win it, after having been a finalist in 2014, two unexpected goals from Mbappé came towards the end (80 from a penalty and 81).

The match went into extra time and Messi struck again with a goal (109) that brought the

Argentina to the title. But Mbappé emerged replying with another penalty goal at the end.

The young Frenchman, who will turn 24 on Tuesday, starred in the second hat-trick in the history of the World Cups in a final, after the one achieved by the Englishman Geoff Hurst in l966 against Germany (4-2).

From another planet

Once the commitment was over, the children of the Argentine players entered the field, many of them without knowing the dimension of what had happened.

They took over the field and in the south arc of the stadium they played a match, they ran around, while parents and other families celebrated the title.

(Is Messi’s goal in extra time illegal?)