“A minute of silence for Mbappé who is dead”. Argentina celebrates its triumph at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. In the Albiceleste locker room, after the victory on penalties against France in the final, Leo Messi and his companions go wild in dances and chants. In particular, under the guidance of goalkeeper Emiliano ‘Dibu’ Martinez’, here is the chorus that takes aim at Kylian Mbappé, the sensational protagonist of the final with the hat-trick that kept France in the running.

the speech saying a minute of silence for mbappe pic.twitter.com/ZJDpjnmLF8 — mar (@ikoocaina) December 18, 2022