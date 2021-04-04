Dubai (Union)

The Argentine national team won the international friendly rugby sevens championship for men, hosted by the Rugby Union at the “The Sivens” stadium in Dubai in cooperation with Emirates Airlines and the International and Asian Federation for the game, which included a number of qualifying teams for the Tokyo Olympics, including 8 for men and 6 for women.

The tournament was held over two days, with another friendly tournament to be held on April 8 and 9, amid strict precautionary measures, and in accordance with the security and safety protocol approved by the concerned authorities in the country, which was designed according to the best international practices in force in light of the current health conditions and challenges, By applying the medical bubble system.

The second day of the men’s tournament saw Argentina beat Chile 19-7 and Japan 24-5. In the final match, it overcame France 19-7. The French team finished second, and Kenya ranked third after beating Canada 21-19 and losing from France scored 17-5 and defeated Japan in the match for third place, with a score of 31-14.

Canada won the women’s championship after beating Japan 31-5 and America 31-14.

Qais Abdullah Al-Dhalei, President of the Asian and Arab Federations, Vice President of the UAE Rugby Federation, said: “I am very proud to host so many teams in the Emirates that prove to the world their ability and competence to host sporting events, specifically in rugby, in preparation for the Olympic Games in Tokyo and the federation. Asian Rugby provided full support to the federation of the game, as well as Emirates Airlines for hosting this international tournament behind closed doors in exceptional circumstances due to the Corona pandemic.

He added: “The teams were distributed to 3 hotels, with the application of the highest international standards approved by the International Rugby Federation to deal with preventive measures, as the tournament witnessed great success and a wide reputation in the world. The tournament matches were watched on the YouTube platform by nearly 80,000 viewers from all six continents.