Argentina is once again champion of America, thanks to Lautaro Martínez’s solitary goal in extra time. In this way, Scaloni’s men successfully defended the title they won in 2021. Argentina and Colombia.
The match was scoreless in the 90 minutes of regulation time and the draw led to the match being sent to extra time. Lautaro Martínez came on in extra time and opened the scoring in the 112th minute of the second fifteen minutes of extra time to allow the Albiceleste team to dream of lifting the trophy this year. The goal came from a spectacular cut by Leandro Paredes and a pass from Giovanni Lo Celso for Toro to score first time.
#ARGENTINA #CHAMPION #AMERICA #Lautaro #Martínezs #goal #earned #title
Leave a Reply