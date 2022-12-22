Argentina champion: French government complains to Fifa for insults from rivals

Bruno LeMaire, Minister of Economy and number two of the French Government, asked Fifa on Thursday to investigate the “undeserving” insults made by Argentine soccer players against “les Bleus” at the end of the World Cup final won on penalties by the South Americans.

“They are unworthy insults, and what does Fifa do? Sport is a matter of fair play and showing respect for others, showing respect also for losers,” he replied on Thursday on the Sud Radio Le Maire station, to a question about “the bad example of the Argentine side”.

Dibu Martínez, again in the spotlight

The attitude of the goalkeeper of the Argentine team Emiliano Martínez, who mocked the French striker Kylian Mbappé on several occasions after winning the World Cup last Sunday.

Martínez, winner of the Golden Glove as the best goalkeeper in the World Cup, made an obscene gesture with the trophy in full awards. And then, already in the dressing room, he began to sing “A minute of silence, for Mbappé who is dead.”

Dibu Martínez was criticized for his gestures when receiving the award as the best goalkeeper in the World Cup. Photo: EFE/EPA/Friedemann Vogel

Later, already in the celebration of the title through the streets of Buenos Aires, Dibu was seen carrying a doll in the form of a baby that had the face of the World Cup scorer.

Those taunts, as well as the behavior of former internationals such as Kun Aguero, who mocked the last name of Eduardo Camavinga, they have made the French press very ill.

The French Football Federation (FFF) had already announced that it will denounce the racist insults poured out on social networks against the French pitchers who erred in the round lost by France (Kinsley Coman and Aurélien Tchouaméni).

In this case, it is still not clear if the authors are themselves French fans or also Argentines.

with AFP

