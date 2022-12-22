Argentina champion: French government complains to Fifa for insults from rivals

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
I drew Martínez, in one of his taunts towards Kylian Mbappé.
I drew Martínez, in one of his taunts towards Kylian Mbappé.
Dibu Martínez, one of those designated in the French protest.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
December 22, 2022, 04:02 PM
Bruno LeMaire, Minister of Economy and number two of the French Government, asked Fifa on Thursday to investigate the “undeserving” insults made by Argentine soccer players against “les Bleus” at the end of the World Cup final won on penalties by the South Americans.
“They are unworthy insults, and what does Fifa do? Sport is a matter of fair play and showing respect for others, showing respect also for losers,” he replied on Thursday on the Sud Radio Le Maire station, to a question about “the bad example of the Argentine side”.
Dibu Martínez, again in the spotlight
The attitude of the goalkeeper of the Argentine team Emiliano Martínez, who mocked the French striker Kylian Mbappé on several occasions after winning the World Cup last Sunday.
Martínez, winner of the Golden Glove as the best goalkeeper in the World Cup, made an obscene gesture with the trophy in full awards. And then, already in the dressing room, he began to sing “A minute of silence, for Mbappé who is dead.”
Later, already in the celebration of the title through the streets of Buenos Aires, Dibu was seen carrying a doll in the form of a baby that had the face of the World Cup scorer.
Those taunts, as well as the behavior of former internationals such as Kun Aguero, who mocked the last name of Eduardo Camavinga, they have made the French press very ill.
The French Football Federation (FFF) had already announced that it will denounce the racist insults poured out on social networks against the French pitchers who erred in the round lost by France (Kinsley Coman and Aurélien Tchouaméni).
In this case, it is still not clear if the authors are themselves French fans or also Argentines.
SPORTS
with AFP
More sports news
December 22, 2022, 04:02 PM
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Argentina #champion #French #government #complains #Fifa #insults #rivals
Leave a Reply