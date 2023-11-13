The Argentine presidential candidate for La Libertad Avanza, Javier Milei, received the support of nine former leaders and a Nobel Prize winner this weekend. that through a statement they asked Argentines to “democratically eradicate” Kirchnerism.

The document bears the signature of former presidents Mauricio Macri (Argentina), Felipe Calderón and Vicente Fox (Mexico), Iván Duque and Andrés Pastrana (Colombia), Jorge Quiroga (Bolivia), Sebastián Piñera (Chile), along with those of the former governor of Puerto Rico Luis Fortuño and the former head of the Government of Spain Mariano Rajoy, as well as that of the Nobel Prize for Literature Mario Vargas Llosa.

In the letter, The nine former presidents and the writer considered that Kirchnerism “hegemonized” Argentine political life and aspires to obtain a fifth term in a country “stagnant, with triple-digit inflation, record poverty over 40 percent and unemployment that is disguised with welfare and social plans.”

“The cost of these perverse economic policies has been rampant inflation, widespread poverty and the economic anguish of millions of Argentines who see their standard of living collapse daily,” the document reads.

Furthermore, they highlighted that the candidate “Sergio Massa represents the continuity of a failed corporate economic model” and they highlighted that their political project will be similar to that of former presidents Néstor Kirchner (2003-2007) and Cristina Fernández (2007-2015): “achieve political hegemony by dint of budget and punishment of the opposition.”

(Also read: This was the explosive debate of candidates for the vice presidency of Argentina)

We thank the former Presidents Mauricio Macri, Felipe Calderón, Iván Duque, Mariano Rajoy, Jorge Quiroga, Sebastián Piñera, Vicente Fox, Andrés Pastrana, Luis Fortuño and the Nobel Prize winner Mario Vargas Llosa for supporting the candidacy for President of Javier Milei. pic.twitter.com/XMN55YPvRB — Freedom Advances (@LLibertadAvanza) November 12, 2023

And they add: “With regard to the international level, sadly we know that Kirchnerism has been in charge of associating us with the worst governments on the planet, as well as helping the regional dictatorships of Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua. Likewise, the Kirchnerist regime has allowed the entry of drug-criminal gangs that have settled in the country, putting the State’s law enforcement forces in check.”

That’s why, The statement says, “the undersigned consider that a new mandate from the Kirchnerist space would bury the fragile antibodies.” that Argentina still maintains against economic populism, authoritarianism and political corruption and the corporatist pact.”

The document mentions that despite the “many differences” with the candidate Milei, he “has a very accurate diagnosis regarding the country’s economic problem.”

(You may be interested in: Javier Milei’s change in strategy after the elections)

The candidate for president and winner of the first round in the presidential elections, Sergio Massa.

“It is our hope and desire that Argentines democratically eradicate at the polls the model that ties them to populism, economic backwardness and political authoritarianism and, finally, opt for change towards freedom, progress and justice,” they concluded.

(Keep reading: Javier Milei, a libertarian who approaches populism in Argentina)

On November 19, Argentina will hold the second round of the presidential elections, where citizens will have to choose between the Minister of Economy and candidate of Unión por la Patria (Peronism), Sergio Massa, and the liberal economist, Javier Milei.

Currently, the South American country is experiencing a socioeconomic crisis with year-on-year inflation of 138.3% and poverty of 40.1%, to which are added constant exchange rate attacks due to the fragility of its currency with respect to the US dollar.

INTERNATIONAL EDITORIAL

*With EFE