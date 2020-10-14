Lionel Messi drives the ball in the Argentina match against Bolivia, at the Hernando Siles stadium in La Paz. EFELATPOOL1 / Reuters

In the stadium located at the highest level where qualifying rounds for the World Cup are played, Argentina defeated two rivals in the same match on Tuesday: the Bolivian team and 3,600 meters from the Andes Mountains. The 1-2 triumph of the albiceleste It also marked the first victory for Lionel Messi at the Hernando Siles in La Paz, FIFA’s moon, a field where Argentina had not won since 2005.

In the absence of goals from their Barcelona star, Lautaro Martínez and Joaquín Correa secured Argentina’s second consecutive win on their way to Qatar 2022, following the inaugural 1-0 victory over Ecuador last Thursday at La Bombonera. Not counting Venezuelan Rolf Feltscher’s own goal in September 2017, it was the first time since November 2016 that Argentine footballers other than Messi have scored goals for their national team in the playoffs.

While waiting to find a more recognizable version of the game, but with justice for its good second half, Lionel Scaloni’s team had the additional merit of having reversed the initial disadvantage against an opponent that does not qualify for a World Cup from the United States 94 and that it will take a miracle to get to the next one.

The height factor

Bolivia is a kind of Dr. Jekyll and Mister Hyde of South American football. Just as they have not won 56 away games in qualifying rounds, since 1993, at home they are a team that tries to take advantage of La Paz’s height as if it were an additional player. That, at least, until his rival decodes his enormous limitations with the ball.

In the absence of performance and individual stars – only two footballers play abroad, Marcelo Martins Moreno at Cruzeiro, in Serie B in Brazil, and Alejandro Chumacero, at Puebla de México – La Paz’s height is a ghost that threatens to corrode its visitors from the physical and psychological. It usually achieves it in a few minutes.

Between the shortage of oxygen, the 11 months without games or training due to the pandemic and the search for an identity of the Scaloni team, Argentina had a bad time at the beginning against a rival who proposed, as always when playing at home, a direct football, without elaboration, of balls to the visiting area. Although Bolivia had to turn to a 41-year-old footballer, Carlos Saucedo, as a center forward, Martins’s header goal in the 24th minute did not surprise: the crosses between Nicolás Otamendi and Lucas Martínez Quarta began like a dagger for the Argentine centrals.

With Messi gasping for oxygen as if he were a fish out of water, Argentina had to resort to the physical resistance of its youngest players, Exequiel Palacios (22) in the center of the midfield and Lucas Ocampos (26) on the left, plus the indefatigable contribution by Lautaro Martínez (23) up front.

The Inter attacker ran all afternoon in La Paz as if he were a Kenyan long distance runner in the Rift Valley and in one of those attacks, with a lot of personal merit as a wink of fortune, he scored 1-1 after a not very lucid rejection of the defender José Carrasco. Martínez has an astonishing effectiveness: 10 goals in 19 games with the albiceleste.

Messi’s appearances

Messi, who had had a very bad time in Argentina’s 1-6 win in 2009, when he said that playing in La Paz was “terrible” and “impossible”, he managed to survive more as an appearance player than as a point guard of game. That trickle version, however, ended up unbalancing a match that in the second half turned definitively in favor of Argentina due to attitude and goal situations.

The prologue of the goal was 15 minutes before the end, when the Barcelona player built a phenomenal stacked, as if he were on the plain, which almost did not end in the 1-2 of Martinez himself. At 33 in the second half, Messi was short of breath to start and finish the play on his own but it led to Martínez who, in turn, enabled Correa, the Lazio striker from Italy who scored the 1-2 for Argentina, leader in the playoffs, winner also on the roof of world football.