Three months ago, the crime of Joaquín Sperani, 13, at the hands of his best friend, 14, in Laboulaye, shook Argentina. It has already been determined that the minor, who is still housed in the Admission and Diagnostic Center (CAD) of the Esperanza Complex, in this capital, acted alone to commit the murder.

The lawyer who legally represents him requested the cessation of the deprivation of liberty and the consequent return of the boy to his family, since, due to his age, he is not impeachable. Juvenile Justice awaits the psychiatric and psychological reports of the adolescent and his parents –who no longer live in that town in the south of the province– to define whether he returns home or remains institutionalized under treatment.

Meanwhile, the cause has its collateral effects. Enrique Carreras, the head of the Department, highly questioned by the victim’s family about the search procedure for Joaquín, is on annual leave.

And there was another administrative novelty: the removal from office of the directors of the school where the teenagers went, who were questioned by Sperani’s mother, Mariela Flores, who maintained that her son was suffering from bullying and that they would not have acted accordingly. There are no legal complaints against the management.

According to the reconstruction made by Justice, on June 29, “L” left the Provincial Institute of Middle Education (IPEM) No. 278 “Malvinas Argentinas” at 9:21 and went to an abandoned house, where 72 hours later, the Sunday, July 2, Joaquín’s body was found.

At that time he brought a piece of iron with a point that he used to hit his friend, as well as some pieces of concrete. He returned to IPEM at 9:56.

Joaquín had gone to physical education class that morning and left at 10 even though he had another subject to take. His mother had notified the school that his son, after gymnastics, was going to withdraw. He returned at nap time and left the bicycle in the courtyard of the educational establishment, but did not enter the class.

At 2:50 p.m., the two friends left school; They were filmed by a security camera installed in a neighboring house. As seen in those images, Joaquín was carrying his backpack and “L” had nothing. In the abandoned house, the confessed murderer dealt him 18 blows; The victim died instantly from head trauma and loss of brain mass.

Joaquín’s parents reported his disappearance on Thursday night, June 29. On Sunday, July 2, the teenager’s body was found by his cousins ​​in the abandoned house, located 100 meters from the school.

The request of the minor’s lawyer

Justice ended the investigation after analyzing all the cameras in the town and confirming that “L” acted alone. The motive for the crime remains a mystery, since the times the minor spoke he did not give details. In any case, for the purposes of the case, it is not a key issue, although it remains one for Sperani’s family.

Police Chief Carreras was highly questioned by Flores, who understands that the search for his son was not carried out as it should have been. From the Police Headquarters they explained to The nation that he was not removed from office, but is in use of his annual leave.

“When I did the first march, the police and the prosecutor got angry, but only then did they start to act. “People forced them to investigate as they should,” Flores said the day after the body of his son was found.

“It appeared on a camera and I wonder why they didn’t look there, on other cameras in the area, to see if it continued walking or if it stayed there. Why didn’t they look there? Why so much bureaucracy? They sent us to the north to look for us, we and my family wallpapered the entire 8 de Octubre neighborhood and my son was next to the school. It’s all done wrong. He asked me ‘what is the truth?’” he said.

For his own protection, “L” is still in the Esperanza Complex, where he arrived the day after his friend’s body was found and he confessed to the murder. He was subjected to psychological and psychiatric examinations. And, with the reports completed, Justice will decide his fate.

Lawyer Palacios, who legally represents the interests of the author of the crime, asked the Judge of Control, Children, Adolescence, Juvenile Criminal, Family and Gender Violence and Misdemeanors of Laboulaye, Sebastián Ignacio Moro, to issue a ruling on the request for “restitution.” to his parents” which he made, based on a recent ruling by the Superior Court of Justice (TSJ) of Córdoba.

As specified to the Télam news agency, this resolution of the highest police court, issued on September 25, urges juvenile criminal judges to “seek alternatives other than hospitalization” in the Esperanza Complex for the treatment of cases. of minors who commit crimes and who, due to their age, are not punishable” and who, consequently, “cannot be deprived of their liberty.”

“The boy is bad, he wants to return to his parents,” said Palacios, who asked Judge Moro to speed up the process to obtain the final report of the expert reports.

Although the alternative of returning home is available, judicial sources told La Nación that the boy could be housed in a psychiatric institution to continue his treatment.

The conflict with the school

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Education of Córdoba confirmed that “the management team was removed” from IPEM No. 278 in order to “deepen the administrative investigation carried out by the ministry, and to guarantee the institutional climate.”

Sources from that agency informed Télam that an “organizing director” was put in place.

The administrative investigation had begun based on public statements by Joaquín’s mother, who had reproached the school authorities for “not warning” that her son had not attended on the day of the crime, despite the fact that she had contacted him. notify the boy that he was going to arrive late because he had left the house a few minutes late.

