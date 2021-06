Argentina: Bill seeks to force restaurants to serve vegan options

| Photo: BigStock

In Argentina, a deputy introduced a bill to make restaurants and bars in Buenos Aires obligatorily offer vegan options on their menus, reported the the nation. Deputy Laura Velasco (of the Frente de Todos coalition) said that with the initiative she seeks to make establishments have more options for dishes that do not contain animal ingredients so that people who choose this food “do not feel obligated to be satisfied with the side dishes made with some type of meat or to consume the very few options that are offered today”.

“This project does not seek to promote the dichotomy between meat and vegetables, but to increase the number of vegan and vegetarian starters, dishes, drinks and desserts on the menus,” said the deputy. The proposal establishes that all private Buenos Aires gastronomic establishments “shall incorporate vegan food into their menus in every menu section they have”, and that these items cannot cost more than their non-vegan equivalent. As an incentive, the bill proposes a system of tax-reduction benefits.

According to La Nación, a study carried out last year shows that 12% of the population in Argentina are vegans or vegetarians – more than 5 million inhabitants.