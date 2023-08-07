Argentina is nervously – and somewhat apathetically – approaching the decisive primary elections on Sunday. Much more is at stake in this vote than the dispute within the political forces to choose their candidates. The tone of the electoral campaign ahead of the general elections on October 22 and the course of a government that reaches the final stretch with the Minister of Economy and presidential candidate, Sergio Massa, as the main protagonist will also depend on the results.

“The primaries have a general survey effect because they provide a lot of information for the next election,” says political scientist Pablo Secchi, director of the Poder Ciudadano foundation. Secchi points out that in some cases the election is already defined, as happened in 2019, when it became evident that the then president, Mauricio Macri, “was not going to be able to recover the number of votes he had lost” and caused a shock in the governance throughout the last four months of his term.

With less than a week to go until the vote, mandatory for all Argentines between the ages of 18 and 70, there are still many undecided. The pre-candidates, thrown into a marathon of acts before the electoral ban, display all their charms to seduce them or at least convince them that the one in front is worse. The fiercest struggle is taking place within the opposition coalition Together for Change (JxC). After months of ferocious attacks and cross accusations, on Sunday night it will be revealed whether the candidate will be the mayor of Buenos Aires, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, or the former Macrista Security Minister Patricia Bullrich.

hawks and doves

“In the primaries, the discursive profile that the opposition coalition Juntos por el cambio is going to adopt in the face of the October elections will be defined,” says political scientist Lara Goyburu. A victory for Larreta would also be that of the more moderate and dialogue-oriented wing; Bullrich’s would mean that of the most combative sector, convinced that the use of force is necessary to change Argentina. “Bullrich warned in his spots that it is ‘all or nothing,’ that Argentina’s problems are not resolved through dialogue,” says Goyburu. The result in the internal opposition will also influence the discursive strategy of its rivals in the next two months.

Whoever is the winner in JvC, Bullrich and Larreta will stage the burial of the hatchet on a shared stage, from which they will make common cause against the great rival to defeat in October, the Peronist alliance Unión por la Patria, second in the polls . They are followed in voting intentions by the far-right party La Libertad Avanza, led by the ultra-liberal economist Javier Milei, and in fourth place, the Left and Workers Front.

The surveys are multiplied by offices, media and social networks, but their reliability is in question. Four years ago, no one predicted Macri’s disaster in the primaries, which led the next day to a financial black Monday that put the economy on the brink of collapse. The defeat at the polls also affected governance in the final stretch of his term. Peronism does not know if the situation will repeat itself, in reverse, this Sunday, and it does everything possible to avoid it.

Poverty on the rise

In the official alliance, Massa competes against the social leader Juan Grabois. Unlike the fight between Bullrich and Larreta, no one doubts in this case that the former will prevail, but they trust that Grabois will prevent a bleeding of votes to the left. At the other extreme, Massa seeks to retain the most volatile voters, those who four years ago, disillusioned with Macri, supported Peronism. He has little to offer. Employment has grown, but so has poverty, showing that the lowest wages have lost the race in the face of runaway inflation, which today is 115.6% year-on-year. Those who in 2019 worked overtime to save, today have to do them to make ends meet. State aid has multiplied, but even so it is insufficient for the 6.2% of households that do not even have enough to buy food.

The minister’s suit tightens more and more to the candidate Massa. The constant intervention in the exchange market to avoid a sudden devaluation of the peso before the elections, which would derive from a new inflationary jump —today it is 115.6% year-on-year— has been insufficient to stop a moderate depreciation of the local currency in the dozen contributions that coexist in the country. The payment of the last debt maturities has been made at the cost of indebting the State even more, a strategy that will weigh down the Government that assumes as of December 10.

On Sunday Argentina will begin the first stage to elect a president. A day later, the candidates who are still standing will step on the gas with the results of the primaries as a beacon in the race.

