The reform of the Argentine State that President Javier Milei intends is already beginning to be effective. The megadecree imposed by the far-right with more than 300 derogations and regulatory modifications came into force this Friday, eight days after its publication in the Official Gazette. The measure, however, still must overcome obstacles in Congress, where it has to be approved, and in Justice, where it accumulates thirty protections that question its constitutionality. A third firewall is in the streets: the economic crisis is serious and the social climate is effervescent.

Milei's decree of necessity and urgency (DNU) repeals laws without parliamentary discussion, eliminates state regulations, enables the privatization of public companies, opens the door to operations in dollars and gives the kickoff to make the labor market and the insurance system more flexible. health, among another hundred measures. The mechanism is planned for the Executive to dictate or modify laws in the event of an urgent matter that cannot wait for debate in Congress. Among constitutional lawyers, however, there is consensus that this is not the case with the decree signed by Milei and they denounce that the president arrogated to himself legislative powers.

A bicameral commission of eight senators and eight deputies will analyze in Congress whether the “need” and “urgency” of the measure are justified. The commission still functions during the summer recess of Congress. If the decree is endorsed by the bicameral commission, it will be submitted to the plenary session of each chamber, which must accept or reject the rule in its entirety by the vote of the absolute majority of the members. With the approval of only one of the chambers – or if it is not discussed – the decree will be considered valid. The negative vote of both, on the other hand, would reject it.

Milei's party, La Libertad Avanza, does not have majorities in Congress – it has only 38 of 257 deputies and seven of 72 senators – but it has the support of some legislators, such as those who report to former conservative president Mauricio Macri. Other sectors show more ambiguity, such as the Radical Civic Union, which assures that the country “needs a change,” but it must be done “respecting established forms.” On the other hand, Peronism, now in opposition, expressed a total rejection of the text and so did the left.

The debate in the plenary sessions must wait, however, until March 1, when the ordinary sessions begin. While this is happening, the megadecree is being questioned in the courts through thirty judicial protections, according to the relief made by the Télam news agency. The courts received proposals of unconstitutionality that many lawyers see as justified. Not everyone is against the changes proposed, but many consider that the forms conflict with the Constitution. Until this Friday at noon, however, Justice had not agreed to suspend it.

The decree is also meeting resistance in the streets, where unions managed to gather more than 20,000 people, according to their estimates, against a measure that they consider “illegal” and “not constitutional.” The mobilizations against the DNU, however, began spontaneously after the announcement that Milei made on the national network days before. That same night, the rejection of outraged neighbors was heard from balconies in different parts of the country and hundreds of them marched to the doors of Congress, in Buenos Aires, to defend rights won over decades.

Among the more than 300 points that the DNU imposes if discussed, laws are modified or repealed that forced companies to guarantee the internal supply of food, that favored industrial promotion in disadvantaged areas, that regulated increases for tenants, prevented privatization of public companies or placed obstacles on imports and exports. The package also modifies the health system so that private insurance companies freely set prices and deregulates the labor market: it limits the right to strike, eliminates sanctions for irregular contracts, authorizes work days of up to 12 hours a day or enables changes in compensation. In addition, the rule establishes that foreigners will have no limits on purchasing land and operations can be carried out in dollars without impediment.

In less than 20 days, Milei has promoted measures that show signs of an authoritarian drift and social discontent has grown. To the megadecree that modifies or repeals more than 360 laws without parliamentary discussion is added a decalogue of economic measures that apply a strong adjustment, a protocol against street protests, the dismissal of 5,000 officials by decree and a bill that declares an “emergency.” public” to the country and with which the far-right seeks to expand its powers. The initiative, presented this Wednesday, has 664 articles that address varied topics ranging from the reform of the political system or the control of social protests to the authorization of the resale of tickets to sporting events. Following this latest decision, the unions called for a strike on January 24.

The Government is confident that the measures it is promoting will succeed and relies on the support that the polls gave it in November, when it obtained 56% of the votes in the second round against the Peronist Sergio Massa. Milei assured that if the DNU is not endorsed by Congress, he will hold a non-binding popular consultation. Furthermore, he accused “some” legislators of being corrupt for attempting to debate the gigantic reform that he imposed. “Explain to me why Congress is against something that is good for people,” he questioned. With the support he received, he hopes to silence any discrepancies.

Turn in foreign policy

Milei has advanced this Friday in another of the changes he intends for Argentina and has taken a turn in foreign policy. The country has formally reported that it will not participate in the BRICS, the economic alliance made up of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa to which Argentina acceded in August. The Milei Government has assured that it sent letters to the countries of the bloc to announce that it does not consider it “opportune in this instance” to participate in that space. “We are facing a change in official international policy that warrants this entering into a much deeper analysis process than that which had been undertaken with the previous Government,” indicated the presidential spokesperson, Manuel Adorni.

The South American country was accepted to join the group along with Egypt, Ethiopia, Saudi Arabia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates as of January 1, 2024. When the news became known, during the Government of Peronist Alberto Fernández, the former president highlighted the “singular relevance” of the group as a “geopolitical and financial reference”, and recalled that this bloc hosts 30% of its exports.

Milei, on the other hand, warned that he would withdraw Argentina from the BRICS if he reached the Casa Rosada. The far-right defended during the electoral campaign that his government would not align with countries that he considers “communist,” despite the fact that the bloc's economies include Argentina's two main trading partners, Brazil and China. The far-right defends, however, his closeness to the United States, Israel and “the free world” in general.

However, since coming to power, the president has attempted to mend relations with some of the countries he previously attacked. After his victory, he left behind his grievances against Lula Da Silva and invited the Brazilian president to his inauguration, who rejected it. Days later, Milei received a Chinese delegation at the Casa Rosada and sent a letter to the president of the Asian giant, Xi Jinping, one of the South American country's lenders in recent years, who had warned him that it would be “a serious mistake” to break relations.

