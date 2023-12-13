Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 13/12/2023 – 8:51

Argentina's new government announces maximum currency devaluation, reduction of subsidies, suspension of state advertising and cancellation of public works. Argentina's new government announced on Tuesday (12/12) a package of drastic economic measures that include a substantial devaluation of the country's currency.

The peso, weakened by more than 50%, will now be worth 800 per dollar, said the new Economy Minister, Luis Caputo.

“For a few months, we will be worse off than before the measures,” said Caputo in a televised address, two days after ultra-liberal populist Javier Milei took office as president of South America’s second largest economy.

The measures come at a time when Argentina's annual inflation rate has reached 143%, the currency has plummeted and 40% of Argentines live in poverty.

At the inauguration ceremony, Milei promised a new era for the country, but warned about painful and harsh actions.

“The point is that we have no alternative to austerity and shock treatment,” Milei said over the weekend.

On Tuesday, the Economy Minister also said there would be cuts to generous state subsidies for fuel and transport.

According to Caputo, politicians have long supported subsidies to “deceive people into believing they are putting money in their pockets. But, as all Argentines will have already realized, these subsidies are not free, but are paid for through inflation.”

The minister also reported that Argentina needs to deal with a huge fiscal deficit, which he estimates at 5.5% of GDP, adding that the country has had a fiscal deficit for 113 of the last 123 years, which caused the economic crisis.

“We are here to nip the evil in the bud,” Caputo said. “But to do this, we need to resolve our addiction to the fiscal deficit.”

State spending cuts

Caputo also reported that all state advertising will be suspended for a year, adding that, in 2023, it will cost public coffers 34 billion pesos (92 million dollars).

Furthermore, “the State will not approve new public works and will cancel the hiring of approved candidates, who have not yet taken up the position”.

“The reality is that we don’t have the money to pay for more public works which, as all Argentines know, often end up in the pockets of politicians or businesspeople on duty,” he said.

Another step to be taken will be to cancel the renewal of public contracts that are less than one year old.

President Milei has already cut nine government ministries, which Caputo says means a 34% cut in all political positions.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) considered the measures “bold” and said in a statement that it intended “to help stabilize the economy and lay the foundations for more sustainable growth led by the private sector”, after “serious political obstacles” in previous months. .

“I consider the measures to be welcome,” said IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva, calling them “an important step towards restoring stability and rebuilding the country’s economic potential.”

(AFP, AP, Reuters)