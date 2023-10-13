Argentina also won the third match in the South American World Cup qualifying series. The world champion defeated Paraguay 1-0 in Buenos Aires. Brazil suffered a loss of points for the first time. In Cuiabá, the Divine Canaries did not get further than 1-1 against Venezuela.
