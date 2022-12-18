By Karolos Grohmann

QATAR (Reuters) – Argentina won the World Cup on Sunday after beating defending champions France 4-2 on penalties following a dramatic 3-3 draw after extra time.

Argentine goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez saved Kingsley Coman’s penalty and Aurelien Tchouameni shot wide to give Argentina its first world title since 1986, and third overall.

France came from a two-goal deficit to draw through the 90 minutes, with Kylian Mbappé scoring twice within two minutes, including a penalty with 10 minutes remaining.

The French striker completed his hat-trick at the end of extra time with another penalty after Argentina’s Lionel Messi had opened for a 3-2 lead four minutes into the second half of extra time.

Argentina had won 2-0 in the first half with Messi, scoring for the 26th time in World Cups, converting a penalty in the 23rd minute.

They scored again with a sublime four-pass counterattack when Alexis Mac Allister’s cut found Angel Di Maria and he finished.

