Argentinawith a goal Lautaro Martínez With three minutes left in the game, he beat Chili 0-1 and qualified for the next phase of the Copa América 2024.

It was a hard-fought victory, but it came to fruition in a controversial play that was reviewed by the VAR for possible offside, in which Martínez, who entered in the second period, unbalanced the match.

Closed victory

The first part was not good. The Argentines tried to get closer to the goalkeeper’s goal Claudio Bravo, but the truth is that the attack was timid.

Julián Alvarez and then Lionel Messi They had two good options to open the scoring, but Bravo and the post denied the Argentine team the option.

Chile spent their time waiting, trying to control a Messi who, midway through the first half, had a problem with his right thigh, but nothing serious happened. He tried to move the opponent’s defense, to make precise passes, but, in truth, Chile was more effective in that one-on-one.

Figurehead

Emiliano Martínez, The Argentine goalkeeper was another spectator in the first half, as Chile did not get in danger, never put its rival’s defense in trouble, which had the luxury of advancing the lines.

The game was tangled. Those led by Ricardo Gareca fulfilled the mission of containing the Argentine advances, taking care of the sides and preventing Messi from generating an offensive game, so the 0-0 at the moment was ideal for the southerners.

And in the second half everything changed. Argentina went in search of a goal and created chances to score, but Bravo behaved in the best way and became one of the figures of the match.

Molina and Nico Gonzalez They had two clear opportunities to open the scoring, but the southern goalkeeper was attentive, confident and prevented them from violating his fence.

González, with a strong shot when entering the area, had a very clear shot in the 64th minute and goalkeeper Bravo touched the ball and it crashed into the horizontal.

What was happening in those moments on the field allowed us to think that the goal for the Argentines was maturing. Chile had a good moment, when in the 71st minute Rodrigo Echeverría shot from outside the area, but Martínez prevented his goal from falling, the only clear option for Gareca’s team until that moment.

Everything indicated that 0-0 was the final score, but Martínez had another decision and it arrived at the right time to unbalance the game.

Argentina, with six points, is the leader of the group, followed by Canada, which has three, while Chile and Peru sThey were left with one unit.

On Saturday, Argentina will face Peru and Chile will face Canada in the final of group A.