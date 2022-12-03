The Argentina national team defeated the Australian national team in the 1/8 final match of the World Cup in Qatar and advanced to the quarterfinals. This became known on Saturday, December 3.

The meeting of the teams was held at the Ahmed bin Ali stadium in Riyadh and ended with a score of 2:1. The scoring was opened by Argentina striker Lionel Messi. For a football player, this is the first goal for Argentina in the playoffs of the World Cup.

In the second half, striker Julian Alvarez scored the second goal of the Argentine national team, which was facilitated by the inattention of the goalkeeper of the Australian team Matthew Ryan, reports “Sport-Express”.

In the 77th minute of the match, Australian midfielder Craig Goodwin scored the team’s only goal in the match against Argentina.

Argentina will face the Netherlands in the quarter-finals of the 2022 World Cup. The match will take place on December 9 at 22:00 Moscow time.

The Dutch team’s advance to the quarter-finals after defeating the US team was announced earlier in the day. The match ended with the score 3:1.

On December 3, it was reported that all participants in the playoffs of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar became known. According to the results of the group stage of the 2022 World Cup, which ended on December 2, the teams of 16 countries participate in the playoffs of the tournament: the Netherlands, Senegal, England, USA, Argentina, Poland, France, Australia, Japan, Spain, Morocco, Croatia, Portugal, South Korea, Brazil , Switzerland.