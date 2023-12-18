Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 12/18/2023 – 18:39

The Central Bank of Argentina (BCRA) announced that it will determine the fixed term rate as basic interest, now at 110%, and no longer the Liquidity Bills, known as Leliqs. Furthermore, the monetary authority pointed out that its main tool for absorbing monetary surpluses will be passive repurchase operations.

“By centralizing its operations in a single instrument, and by making its policy rate the only reference, it seeks to leave the signals of monetary policy and strengthen its transmission to the rest of the economy's rates”, indicated the BC, in a note.

The change in Leliqs was already a campaign promise by the country's current president, Javier Milei, who stated the rate was currently at very low prices and very high returns. Before the extinction, Leliq's rate was 133%.