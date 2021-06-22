Argentina’s Minister of Economy, Martín Guzmán, last April. Efe

Argentina has obtained an oxygen balloon for its busy schedule of external payments. After months of negotiations, the government of Alberto Fernández has obtained this Tuesday “a time bridge” with the Paris Club that will prevent it from falling into default on July 31 next, when he had to pay 2,400 million dollars. The agreement includes the payment of 400 million dollars and kicking the outstanding balance to March 31, 2022. Meanwhile, Argentina will advance in the negotiations with the International Monetary Fund, to whom it owes the 44,000 million dollars that the multilateral lent to the government of Mauricio Macri in 2018.

“Paying (the 2.4 billion dollars to the Paris Club]would have been a blow to international reserves,” said Argentine Finance Minister Martín Guzmán at a press conference. “It would have generated more exchange rate and macroeconomic instability in general. A situation of default it would also have generated destabilizing effects and uncertainty and unpredictability that in this context would do particular damage, “he added, referring to the effects of the pandemic on the economy. In 2020, the Argentine GDP fell 9.9%, only surpassed in the region by Venezuela and Peru, while fighting against an inflation that exceeds 40% per year and for sustaining the payments of an external debt of 341,000 million dollars, equivalent to almost 90% of its GDP. Months after the pandemic started, the country closed an agreement with its private creditors after falling into default. Alberto Fernández traveled to Europe last month to add support in a similar negotiation with the Paris Club and the International Monetary Fund.

The deal announced Tuesday sounded like possible, but was not taken for granted. “Argentina had three options,” explains Pablo Waldman, Head of Strategy at the StoneX Argentina financial services group. “I could pay the entire debt, not pay and enter default or negotiate a waypoint. This agreement between the parties, achieved in the midst of counterpoints between referents of the ruling coalition, is a sign of good faith to the markets. Argentina now has room to negotiate with the IMF without the sword of Damocles of a default in force with another group of international creditors, ”explains Waldman.

Minister Guzmán clarified that the date agreed with the Paris Club does not imply a limit for the other negotiation, that of the IMF. The meetings with the Fund will be resumed “in person” next month, when the Argentine delegation that will travel next month to the G20 summit in Italy will meet with Kristalina Georgieva’s teams. Any agreement, however, will be left until after November. Argentina holds legislative elections that month and a rapprochement with the IMF threatens to scare off voters who support Fernández.

