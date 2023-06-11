After having won the World Cup in Qatar 2022 in a historic final against France, which meant the third star in history, the Argentine National Team appeared on the FIFA Date in March against Curaçao and Panama in matches that served as celebrations with the fans after the chaotic celebrations around the end of December. Now, from the AFA, they decided that the next matches will be played in Asian territory and these will be against Australia and Indonesia.
On June 15, those led by Lionel Scaloni and led by Lionel Messi will play their first match of the Asian tour and it will be on a full field: tickets sold out in just ten minutes! We review everything you need to know.
In which stadium is Argentina-Australia played?
Date: Thursday June 15
Location: Beijing, China
Stadium: WORKERS STADIUM
Hours: 9:00 a.m. in Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay, 8:00 a.m. in Bolivia and Venezuela and 7:00 a.m. in Colombia, Ecuador and Peru.
Referee: To be confirmed
How can you see the Argentina-Australia?
By TyC Sports and Public TV on TV, and online through the same channels on the Flow, DGo and Telecentro Play streaming platforms.
What are the latest news from Argentina?
The Argentine team led by Lionel Scaloni, current champion of America and the World, had a squad list made up mainly of those who made history in Arab lands but also has players who will be key in this process that is about to begin as they are Alejandro Garnacho or Facundo Medina that are expected to add minutes in these matches on this FIFA Date. Who will not be due to injury will be Gonzalo Montielauthor of the goal that gave the Albiceleste team the world championship.
What is the latest news from Australia?
Coach Graham Arnold summoned 23 footballers, eleven of whom represented the Oceania team at the last Tokyo Olympics. “There is no better test than facing Argentina, which is the current world champion,” said the Socceroos technical director. References such as Aziz Behich, Jason Cummings, Milos Degenek, Craig Goodwin, Jackson Irvine, Aaron Mooy and Bailey Wright were not called up.
possible formations
Argentina: Emiliano Martinez; Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Nicolás Otamendi, Nicolás Tagliafico; Enzo Fernandez, Rodrigo De Paul, Giovani Lo Celso; Angel Di Maria, Lionel Messi, Julian Alvarez.
Australia: Joe Gauci; Jordan Bos, Bailey Wright, Thomas Deng, Denis Genreau; Riley McGree, Kye Rowles; Connor Metcalfe, Brandon Borrello, and Harry Souttar.
Forecast
The world champion will achieve triple G: win, like, thrash. It will be 5-0, with a triplet of “10”.
