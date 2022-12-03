Argentina Australia live LIVE: updates in real time

ARGENTINA AUSTRALIA LIVE LIVE – Argentina Australia is being played today, Saturday 3 December 2022, at 20 in Qatar, a match valid for the round of 16 of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. TPI will follow the event LIVE with a textual report. Here are all the updates in real time:

DIRECT

52′ – Final whistle: Argentina conquers the quarterfinals, will face the Netherlands who beat the United States in the afternoon

49′ – Rayan saves a shot from Lautaro Martinez, Messi is unable to coordinate for the tap-in with an unguarded goal

47′ – Messi touches the crossroads with a left footed shot from the edge

45′ – Allowed 7 minutes of recovery

43′ – Error in front of Lautaro Martinez’s goalkeeper, served perfectly by Messi: Argentina fails the knockout blow and keeps the game alive

35′ – Sensational opportunity for Australia to equalize, with Behich slalom jumping several opponents but fails to score from a favorable position

31′ – GOAL! Australia shortens the distance with a shot by Goodwin deflected by Enzo Fernandez

20′ – Great opportunity for Alvarez, who fails to impact a cross from Messi and is close to 3-0

11′ – GOAL! Julian Alvarez doubles for Argentina after a blunder by the Australian goalkeeper

7 ‘- Messi tries to double with his left foot, Ryan saves

1′ – The second half of Argentina-Australia begins

SECOND HALF

41 ‘- Messi remains on the ground after a contact: it seems to be nothing serious

35′ – GOAL! Messi gives Argentina the lead on his 1,000th professional appearance

25′ – Australia tries to take the field, but without precision in the passes

17 ‘- Gomez tries a shot from distance but goes high

15′ – Irvine booked for a foul in midfield.

1′ – Kick-off: Argentina-Australia has begun

Formations

The lineups of Argentina Australia, match valid for the round of 16 of the Qatar 2022 World Cup:

Argentina (4-3-3): E. Martinez; Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Acuna; DePaul, Enzo Fernandez;, MacAllister; Gomez, Alvarez, Messi. CT: Scaloni

Australia (4-3-3): Ryan; Degenek, Souttar, Rowles, Behich; Leckie, Mooy, Irvine, Baccus; McGree, Duke. CT: Arnold

Streaming and TV

Where to see Argentina Australia live tv and live streaming? The match between Argentina and Australia will be broadcast live exclusively in the clear (free of charge) on Rai 1 with kick-off set for 8 pm today, Saturday 3 December 2022. Ample forecast before and after the match. We also remind you that all 64 races of the World Championship Fifa of Qatar 2022 will be visible in the clear: 28 on Rai 1, the others on Rai 2, Rai 3 or Rai Sport. Not just tv. It will also be possible to follow Argentina Australia in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to view and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones via an internet connection.

