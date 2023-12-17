In the Argentine town of Bahía Blanca (Buenos Aires province) at least 13 people died when the roof of a sports hall collapsed due to the strong storm that hit the area. On Sunday, December 17, the government reported that rescue teams are working in the rubble. Orange alert is in effect in different areas of the province of Buenos Aires.

The government reported the electrical storm and wind gusts exceeding 150 km/h in the city of Bahía Blanca (about 640 kilometers south of the Argentine capital) and also that an orange alert is in effect in different areas of the province of Buenos Aires.

“With a lot of pain, 13 fatalities have been confirmed so far. We ask the community to take extreme care and not circulate on public roads,” wrote Federico Susbielles, mayor of the city, on his account on the social network X.

"With a lot of pain, 13 fatalities have been confirmed so far. We ask the community to take extreme care and not circulate on public roads," wrote Federico Susbielles, mayor of the city, on his account on the social network X.



The incident occurred in the middle of a skating competition at the Bahiense del Norte Club, where Emanuel 'Manu' Ginobili, winner of four NBA rings and gold medals at the 2004 Athens Olympic Games, was trained as an athlete. bronze in Beijing 2008, in addition to silver at the Indianapolis 2002 World Cup.

The rescue team continues to review the rubble, while the so-called Crisis Committee, made up of local authorities, works with provincial and national authorities to assist victims and control damage.

The president of Argentina, Javier Milei, “deeply” regretted the loss of human life and sent his condolences to family and loved ones. At the same time, he reminded that those “who are in risk areas should stay in their homes.”

Together with the National Cabinet, we are following the storm in the Province of Buenos Aires.

The president of Argentina, Javier Milei, "deeply" regretted the loss of human life and sent his condolences to family and loved ones. At the same time, he reminded that those "who are in risk areas should stay in their homes."



Meanwhile, the governor of the province of Buenos Aires, the Peronist Áxel Kicillof, highlighted the coordination of “efforts” between his team and the authorities of Bahía Blanca “within the framework of the Emergency Committee” and that “the resources were made available to repair the consequences of this tragedy.”

Meanwhile, the governor of the province of Buenos Aires, the Peronist Áxel Kicillof, highlighted the coordination of "efforts" between his team and the authorities of Bahía Blanca "within the framework of the Emergency Committee" and that "the resources were made available to repair the consequences of this tragedy."



It is not the only place affected

Strong winds (up to 100 kilometers per hour, according to local media) and storms hit both the capital of Argentina and its urban cordon, which has caused street closures, fallen trees, damage to homes and cars, and power outages. and cancellation of flights.

The Buenos Aires Airport had to be closed due to the storm, forcing flight diversions and cancellations. There were also delayed flights at the Ezeiza airport, on the outskirts of the capital and the main airport in Argentina.

In addition, the electricity supply in Buenos Aires was affected, as were several towns surrounding the capital.

