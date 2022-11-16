Wednesday, November 16, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Argentina, at full speed: see their great goals against the Emirates, before the World Cup

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 16, 2022
in Sports
0


close

Lionel Messi

Messi, with Argentina.

Messi, with Argentina.

Final preparation match for Messi and Scaloni’s team.

The Argentine National Team closes its preparation for the World Cup in Qatar with a friendly match against Arab Emirates.

The gaucho team, led by Lionel Messiwent up with superiority, with goals from Julián Álvarez, two from Ángel Di Maria, and another from Messi at the end of the first half.

SPORTS

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Argentina #full #speed #great #goals #Emirates #World #Cup

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Alckmin announces Mines and Energy group with Jean Paul Prates and Tolmasquim - ISTOÉ DINHEIRO

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.