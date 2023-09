How did you feel about the content of this article?

The president of Argentina, Alberto Fernández, spoke this Tuesday (19), at the UN General Assembly | Photo: EFE/ Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Argentine President Alberto Fernández said this Tuesday (19), during a speech at the United Nations General Assembly in New York, that he considers the attitude of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to charge interest surcharges to countries “shameful”. indebted.

“It is shameful that the IMF applies interest surcharges to many countries. This makes the weight of external debt unbearable,” said the Peronist.

Argentina and the IMF signed an agreement in 2022 to refinance a debt estimated at US$57 billion (around R$276 billion at current prices), which was contracted in 2018, during the government of Mauricio Macri (2015 -2019).

As soon as he took office, Fernández failed to pay the outstanding installments and renegotiated the remaining US$45 billion (R$213 billion at current prices) of the debt.

The base rate that the IMF applies is 4.033%, however the situation in Argentina increased the interest percentage to 8.033%, due to penalties and surcharges.

Amid debt renegotiation, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) approved the release of a disbursement of US$7.5 billion to the country, according to a spokesperson for the Argentine Ministry of Economy at the end of August.

Inflation soaring

Data released on September 13 by the National Institute of Statistics and Census (Indec) showed that inflation in 12 months rose to 124.4%.

The average price variation in the month of August in the country was 12.4%, the highest since 1991, and practically double that recorded in July, 6.3%.