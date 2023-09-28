This Thursday, Argentina requested the US judge investigating the case of the nationalization of the oil company YPF, to deny the plaintiffs’ request to execute in 30 days the ruling that requires it to pay $16.1 billion to minority shareholders.



(Read also: Young man murdered his mother so that she would not discover that she was expelled from the university).​

The prosecution had asked Judge Loretta Preska, of the southern court of Manhattan, to give 30 days for Argentina to begin paying the compensation and interest to which it was sentenced in the ruling favorable to the plaintiff companies Grupo Petersen and Eton. Park, stripped of their shares in the nationalization of the oil company, then controlled by the Spanish Repsol, in 2012.

“It would be an extraordinary violation of international courtesy to allow the execution of the $16.1 billion judgment in this case within an artificially limited period” and “it would generate unnecessary and chaotic litigation,” Argentina’s lawyers allege in a letter to the judge dated September 27.

Lawyer Robert Giuffra, who signs the petitionrecalls that the law firm Burford Capital, which bought the litigation from one of the plaintiff companies, Grupo Peterson, has sold 38.75% of its participation in the case to third parties, “whose identity has not even been revealed.”

(Keep reading: From the top to paying life in prison in China: the drama of a Uyghur teacher).

The sentence is equivalent to almost 20% of the Republic’s budget for 2023, the defense maintainswhich ensures that “the payment of such a proportion of a country’s budget would not be possible for any government within the period proposed by the plaintiffs.”

“There is no certainty that the payment of the judgment, once made, can be recovered, an unsustainable result given that the Republic’s appeal raises difficult legal questions for the Court of Appeals,” they add.

YPF ruling against Argentina: Argentina announced that it will ask Judge Loretta Preska to allow the republic to appeal without paying bail. The request came after Burford Capital, the fund that won the case, demanded that the judge authorize seizures of Argentine assets. — Adcap Financial Group (@AdcapArg) September 28, 2023

The case dates back to 2012, when Argentina nationalized the oil company YPFcontrolled by the Spanish group Repsol.

(We recommend: China is making it increasingly impossible for its citizens to buy foreign cosmetics.)

Two years later, the Spanish company was compensated with 5,000 million dollars to settle the dispute; Not so other minority shareholders such as the Petersen Group or Eton Park Capital (25.4% of YPF’s capital), that in 2015 they filed a lawsuit, alleging that the country had not submitted a public acquisition offer as provided for by law.

EFE