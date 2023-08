How did you feel about the content of this article?

Arrests were made in the city and province of Buenos Aires and operations were also carried out in seven other countries. | Photo: Playback/YouTube/Televisión Pública Noticias

Argentine police arrested 12 people and seized a large amount of material as part of an international operation against the sexual exploitation of children, local authorities reported this Monday (28).

The arrests were made in the Argentine capital and in the province of Buenos Aires, where around 700 electronic storage devices were also seized.

According to the Public Ministry of Buenos Aires, these actions are part of the Aliados por Infância operation, led by Argentina and also implemented simultaneously in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Ecuador, Panama, Paraguay and Puerto Rico.

“Five people were arrested in Chile, one in Ecuador, and the results of the other countries involved are still being awaited”, informed the Public Ministry of the Argentine capital.

The operation, which seeks to combat the sexual exploitation of children and adolescents, involved the joint work of the US Department of Homeland Security, the US Embassy in Argentina and the Public Ministry of the city of Buenos Aires.

The investigation was possible thanks to the use of the investigation system provided by the American platform Icaccops, used to verify the trafficking of child sexual exploitation material on the Internet.

Members of Operation Underground Railroad (OUR), a US NGO dedicated to fighting the trafficking and exploitation of children, founded by Tim Ballard, a former US Homeland Security Special Agent played by Jim Caviezel in the movie “Sound of freedom ” (2023), were present at the monitoring center of the Public Ministry in Buenos Aires this Monday.