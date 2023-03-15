Argentina | Argentina’s inflation accelerated to over one hundred percent

The last time Argentina’s inflation was over one hundred percent was in 1991.

Argentina annual inflation accelerated to more than one hundred percent in February, according to the country’s statistical office.

According to the Reuters news agency, this is the first time since 1991 that Argentina’s inflation reached triple digits. The country was recovering from 3,000 percent hyperinflation in 1991.

According to the Consumer Price Index, consumer prices rose by 102.5 percent in February from a year ago.

Compared to January, consumer prices rose by 6.6 percent. During the current year, prices have risen by 13.1 percent, Statistics Finland said.

The category that affects the consumer price index the most, i.e. food, became more expensive by almost ten percent. The price of beef, a staple food for Argentines, jumped up to 35 percent in the metropolitan area of ​​the capital, Buenos Aires.