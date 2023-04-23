Argentina | Argentina is struggling with a deadly dengue fever epidemic – The disease is being fought by irradiating mosquitoes

The first irradiated mosquitoes are scheduled to be released in November.

in Argentina the raging dengue epidemic has reached record proportions. So far, more than 40 people have died from the disease, and more than 60,000 have been infected, including BBC tells.

The most deaths have been recorded in the provinces of Salta, Tucumán and Jujuy in northwestern Argentina.

Typical symptoms of dengue fever are fever, headache, nausea and joint pain. The yellow fever mosquito (Aedes aegypti) disease last ravaged Argentina in 2020. According to the country’s Ministry of Health, the current epidemic is leveling off.

“Due to the rise in temperatures in our country and the world, this mosquito is able to spread more effectively than before. Their population is spreading further south,” biologist Marianela Garcia Alba said the news agency for Reuters.

An Indonesian girl infected with dengue fever. Typical symptoms of the disease are fever, headache, nausea and joint pain.

Dengue fever is being fought in Argentina by irradiating thousands of male mosquitoes, which biologists later release into the wild in the hope that their offspring would be unviable due to DNA damage caused by the radiation.

“The goal is to make the mosquitoes exposed to radiation the dominant type and curb the spread of dengue,” Garcia Alba added.

Mosquitoes have been irradiated in Argentina since 2016. Currently, irradiation is done at the rate of 10,000 mosquitoes per week. The goal would be to increase the number to half a million mosquitoes per week. The first mosquitoes are scheduled to be released in November.

The Ministry of Health has also urged people to increase mosquito control by installing mosquito nets, using insect repellants, and removing containers with stagnant water, which can act as breeding grounds for mosquitoes.