From Maradona to Messi, along a 36-year wait. Argentina wins the third world cup in its history on penalties at the end of a beautiful final, which will go down in football history, in which the Albiceleste had been revived twice by France, the first time after savoring the title for 80′ (Mbappé scored from a penalty in the 35th minute to make it 1-2, then a minute later to make it 2-2) and then in extra time. Mbappé always leads Les Bleus, author of a hat-trick in the final like neither Pelé.

But the fate of the most discussed World Cup in football history had established that it should be Lionel Messi’s World Cup, at the farewell step, and so it was. To sanction the end of France from the penalty spot was, as in 2006, a full-back: Grosso in Berlin and Montiel today. In short, another sign of destiny. But Argentina, another hero of this match, was saved at the end of extra time goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez with a decisive save on Kolo Muani, who will perhaps always remember this action. An intervention, that of the Argentina goalkeeper, which perhaps contributed in a decisive way to having him awarded the prize for best goalkeeper of this World Cup at the end of the game (stained, moreover, by the vulgar gesture of the hand to the genitals, which goes hand in hand with his ‘politically incorrect‘ against the French penalty shooters). It ends with Infantino consoling Macron, who came down from the grandstand, and whispers in Messi’s ear, rejoicing over a legendary final that comforts him in his belief that beyond the claims of rights, space must be left for “fun for 90 minutes”. of football”; indeed tonight for 120’ plus penalties.

Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup under the gaze of Gianni Infantino and Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani (reuters)

It ends with the images of De Paul’s weeping, also today among the best on the pitch as indeed throughout the World Cup, and coach Scaloni, appointed at the time ‘ad interim‘ and then remained until the day of triumph (and after winning the America’s Cup a year ago), and who, after recovering from his emotion, dances on the field with his children, and tears, also without brakes, of mother Celia Maria, Messi’s mother up to now always discreet in the days of her son’s successes but who today just can’t help herself from going on the field to hug her son. And the Argentinian fans continue to sing that from up there Diego sees the win ‘the Tercera‘ to his heir, now finally in the Olympus of football because now he has won everything, now even the World Cup like Maradona and Pelé.

Argentina is world champion: party in Buenos Aires





And France? Deschamps was unable to do like Vittorio Pozzo, coach who won two consecutive World Cups, and the doubt will remain whether it was the virus that some of its members suffered from in some way conditioning Les Bleus. And who knows what would have happened if in Qatar there had been Benzema, Pogba and Nkanté, three starters stopped by injuries. Speeches however now useless, Qatar 2022 will be remembered as Messi’s World Cup, and the third star on the shirt is sewn by Argentina. But Mbappé’s gesture will also remain who, after being awarded, kisses the silver medal Mbappé hat-trick, Messi brace, Di Maria also scored, never seen in Juve at these levels.



Lionel Messi (afp)

Regular time ended 2-2, extra time 3-3, with France always chasing and equalizing, first with two goals and then one. In the end the penalties: it is the development of a final as beautiful as daring. To open the markings in a first half dominated by Argentina it was a penalty conceded for a naive foul by Dembele on Di Maria and converted with a left foot by Messi (23′) exactly in the minute in which he equaled Paolo Maldini as the player with the most playing time in the history of the World Cup. And, just to add one record to another, at kick-off he had already surpassed Lothar Matthaus for the number of appearances in a World Cup: 26. Di Maria’s doubling (36′) with an exemplary restart: Messi for Julian Alvarez, in depth for Mac Allister. The midfielder sees the insertion of Di Maria, serves him and Fideo scores the 2-0.

France was non-existent, almost humiliated by the pressing of their rivals, Deschamps tried to remedy by removing Giroud (enraged when he returned to the bench) and a bewildered Dembele from the field, but things did not change until ten minutes from the end, when France also benefited of a penalty (correct, for a foul by Otamendi on Kolo Muani), converted by Mbappé. Who, just a minute later, in the 81st minute, he invented the peer of France with an author’s brushstroke that silenced the Argentine ‘hinchada’. In extra time, other whirlwinds of emotions, with Messi’s goal again and Mbappé’s equal, this too from a penalty awarded for a ‘hands’ by Montiel following a shot by the French No.10. But there were also two good opportunities wasted by Lautaro Martinez and the save of another Martinez, Emiliano known as ‘Dibu’.

Then the penalties and the final party, with Messi caressing the Cup, kissing it, being dressed in a royal cape and then finally lifting the trophy, next to a Dybala (his one of the decisive penalties for the title) literally crazy with joy. Yes, it was supposed to be Argentina’s World Cup, and so it was, especially thanks to that number 10 that came after Diego.