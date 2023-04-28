A tube with a mosquito of the species ‘Aedes aegypti’, in an analysis center in Buenos Aires, this month. AGUSTIN MARCARIAN (REUTERS)

The National Administration of Medicines, Food and Medical Technology (ANMAT) of Argentina has approved this Wednesday the use of a vaccine against dengue as the country faces the worst epidemic in its history. The vial from the Japanese laboratory Takeda, which had already been approved by the European Union, the United Kingdom and Brazil, is intended for all people over the age of four, whether or not they have had the disease, and is administered in two doses at an interval of three months. The Government has approved the importation of the vaccine after confirming 39 deaths from the infection until the middle of this month. With no announced date to start administering it, and waiting to determine which risk groups will be able to receive it, the experts consulted by this newspaper in recent weeks agree that it will help minimize the impact of the next outbreak.

The country has registered 56,324 cases of dengue until April 16, when it published its latest epidemiological report. Almost 92% of those infected are cases of circulation within the country, in 13 of the 23 provinces, including the capital.

The outbreak has been the most virulent for two reasons. The first is that the infectious serotype that dominates this year has spread over a larger area than other years, and it also affects those who achieved immunity by contagion in the past and the consequences may be more serious. Experts are concerned that several of the deceased may have died of dengue after a second infection.

The second has to do with climate change: the global increase in temperature favors the spread of diseases in Argentina that until now were associated with tropical countries, such as dengue, but also Zika and chikungunya. The country has been in autumn for a month and temperatures have not dropped enough to affect the survival of the mosquito Aedes aegypti, transmitter of the disease. Eduardo López, head of the Department of Medicine at the Gutiérrez Hospital in Buenos Aires, stated a few days ago that the lack of foresight also plays a role. He considered that since the outbreak of the covid pandemic in 2020, the Government reduced spraying and prevention campaigns, which facilitated the proliferation of the mosquito.

The Takeda laboratory vaccine, TAK-003, also known as Qdenga, protects against all serotypes of the virus with an effectiveness of up to 80%. According to the studies presented by the laboratory in April 2021 to seek approval from ANMAT, the immunity it found “persisted for 48 months after vaccination and the vaccine was found to be generally safe and well tolerated.” In trials, they tested their vials on 20,000 healthy children and adolescents between the ages of 4 and 16 who live in areas where dengue is endemic.

The Argentine government has not announced the date on which it plans to receive the vaccines, although it has confirmed that the Japanese laboratory has already started the protocols to produce them and send a first batch to the country. “When this happens, once this cycle has concluded and always following quality and traceability standards, Argentina will be in a position to receive this shipment for its subsequent commercialization in national territory,” the authorities have clarified in a statement. It will still be necessary to review which risk groups, such as those under five years of age, over 65 years of age and pregnant women, will be able to be vaccinated.