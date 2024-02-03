The Argentine leadership approved the extradition requested by the Russian side of Russian citizen Oleg Kulakov, who is accused of fraud. The Prosecutor General's Office of the Russian Federation reported this on Friday, February 2.

“At the request of the Prosecutor General’s Office of Russia, the competent authorities of the Republic of Argentina are extraditing Oleg Kulakov to face criminal charges under Art. 4. 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Fraud”),” says a message on the department’s Telegram channel.

It is noted that Kulakov created an organized group that was engaged in concluding fictitious contracts for the supply of auto parts. As a result of fraudulent actions, more than 5.4 million rubles were stolen from 60 victims.

The agency clarified that the extradition request was sent in May 2022 after the arrest of a Russian in Argentina.

In early January, the Prosecutor General's Office of Kazakhstan confirmed the extradition to the Russian Federation of FACCT employee, Russian developer of technologies for combating cybercrimes Nikita Kislitsin, who received unlawful access to company data. He was extradited to face criminal charges under Part 3 of Art. 272 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Illegal access to computer information protected by law”) and paragraphs. “a”, “d” part 2 art. 163 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Extortion”).