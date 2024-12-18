Argentina appoints diplomat Alejandro Eugenio Alonso Sainz as new ambassador to Spain

The career diplomat Alejandro Eugenio Alonso Sainz has been appointed this Wednesday as the new ambassador of Argentina in Spain and will assume his position at the head of the diplomatic representation in the coming weeks, according to the Foreign Ministry of the Spanish American country.

Alonso Sainz, former Argentine consul in Barcelona, ​​will replace Roberto Bosch Estévez, who assumed the position of ambassador in Madrid after the arrival of Javier Milei to the Presidency in December 2023, replacing Ricardo Alfonsín.

Alfonsín, son of former president Raúl Alfonsín, held the position during the administration of former president Alberto Fernández (2019-2023).

The new Argentine ambassador must mediate with the Government of Pedro Sánchez, once the diplomatic crisis unleashed in May has been redirected, which ended with the departure of the then ambassador of Spain in Argentina.

The incident was triggered by a visit by Milei to Madrid at the invitation of Vox, during which the Argentine president insulted Sánchez and called his wife, Begoña Gómez, “corrupt,” and which were rejected by the Spanish Government.

With the appointment of the new Spanish ambassador in Buenos Aires, Joaquín María de Arístegui, who presented his credentials this week, Spain and Argentina are finally redirecting diplomatic relations.

Spain is the second largest investor in Argentina, only behind the United States, and the country is the ninth destination for Spanish investments, according to the latest figures provided by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (2021), while the South American country is the fifteenth investing country in Spain.