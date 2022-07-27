The ex of Fiorentina and Inter, two times world champion with Albiceleste, would suffer from a severe syndrome comparable to ALS: “The disease has made him unrecognizable”
Few indiscretions and some confessions whispered to the newspapers, but that is enough to generate alarm around the state of health of Daniel Passarella. The former world champion, who has retired for a few years to private life, is allegedly suffering from a serious neuro-degenerative pathology which – as reported yesterday by “Pagina12” – “made him unrecognizable, limiting and compromising his cognitive faculties.
