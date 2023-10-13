The world champion Argentina continues its perfect progress in the South American qualifier for the 2026 World Cup in North America by beating Paraguay 1-0 on Thursday in Buenos Aires for the third date.

A solitary goal from the defender Nicolas OtamendAfter three minutes it was enough for the coach’s team Lionel Scaloni to add his third victory in as many appearances in the pre-world championship.

The star Lionel Messi entered 53 minutes into the match played before a full crowd of more than 80,000 spectators at the Monumental stadium in Buenos Aires.

In this way, Argentina leads the qualifier with nine points, while Paraguay, which had its new coach, Argentine Daniel Garnero, is with one point in three games in the lower part of the positions.

On Tuesday, on the fourth date, Paraguay will host Bolivia in Asunción while visiting Peru in Lima.

